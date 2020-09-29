Prayer 9-29-20
Father God, we praise you, for every good and perfect thing comes from you. Amen.
More to explore
Central's Glass proposes longer-lasting Jefferson pool, higher price tag3Suggesting the district has reached a crossroads in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive bricks-and-mortar building to house a...
Coronavirus cases piling up throughout region2More than 150 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the virus were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County accounted for more than 100 new cases 45 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 40 Monday pushing the countys...
Cape County approves 'emergency' reminder of new tax rate1Cape Girardeau County officials have approved an emergency notification to retailers and other businesses in the county, reminding them of a new sales tax that goes into effect Thursday. Members of the County Commission approved the notification...
'Why not me?': Sandi Essner talks cancer treatment8Sandi Essner avoids the term cancer warrior. Im not a fighter, she said. Its not about the fight. Its about, what can I endure? What can my body endure? To say her endurance has been tested is a massive understatement. Since her...
SEMO-NASV receives federal, community grant fundingA local sexual assault and victim advocacy organization has received grants to continue and expand its work. Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks...
New Cape pastor finding 'hope' during coronavirus1The Rev. Annette Joseph became pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 1, but she is not new to Southeast Missouri. Joseph, a native of Bridgton, Maine, first came to the region in 2011 to lead Holy Cross Episcopal in Poplar...
Rifle shot during dispute in Cape, 1 in custody3One person is in custody after a rifle was fired early Sunday evening during a dispute in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to a building behind the 400 block of South...
Vargas proposes cutting SEMO spring break with final decision 'soon'Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas released an open letter Saturday to the campus community proposing pandemic-driven changes to the spring 2021 semester calendar. The universitys Board of Regents was informed last week of...
Cape rental home in sustains 'light' damage in structure fire1Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire inside a three-story residential structure at 238 N. Pacific St. on Saturday morning. Firefighters received the call at 9:09 a.m. and arrived to find a small couch on fire inside the...
Eight deaths in Cape County since Wednesday attributed to COVID-199This week was a lethal one for COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County. Officials with the county's Public Health Center said the disease associated with coronavirus claimed three more lives Friday -- two patients in the 80 to 89 age bracket and one older...
Big Brothers Big Sisters marks 20th anniversaryBig Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is celebrating 20 years in Cape Girardeau this week, but the story is bigger than a celebratory ribbon cutting, bigger even than the thousands of people who have benefited from the one-to-one mentorship...
Learning remotely: Eight kids, two parents get the job doneWhen trying to decide if she should have all of her eight children learn remotely this school year, Stay-at-Home Mom Renata Kallmbah said she asked herself, "Could I handle this?" According to Kallmbah, she is able to get it done with lots of...
Teacher on front line of pandemic 'frontier'1When Tara Bova was planning for her classroom at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, she knew this school year would be different. What she's discovered in the weeks since has been a need for collaboration and support -- and innovation. Bova,...
Manhunt underway in Union County, IllinoisAuthorities in Union County, Illinois, are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous on multiple charges related to child pornography and solicitation of a minor. Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced Thursday...
Gerau appointed to state agriculture, business panel1Gov. Mike Parson's office announced Friday Brian Gerau has been appointed to the state's Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. Gerau of Cape Girardeau is chief executive officer of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, a post he has...
Shawnee district moving to 'hybrid' student instructionWOLF LAKE, Ill. Students in the Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake will begin a "hybrid" learning model, with four days of in-person learning and one day of online instruction each week, starting Oct. 5. The district's board of education voted...
Ashcroft encourages in-person voting, details methods available to cast ballots1Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft hosted an event Thursday with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to reassure people of the safety of in-person voting and encourage it, and to inform the public about all their voting options for the upcoming...
Voter-approved tax takes effect Oct. 1 in Cape County18Starting on Thursday, a new half-cent sales tax begins in Cape Girardeau County and in a change from past practice, the State of Missouri will not remind merchants to collect the levy. County voters approved the Law Enforcement and Public Safety...
Administrator named for behavioral health hospital1A health care executive with more than 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field has been named chief executive office and managing director of the new psychiatric hospital slated to open this winter in Cape Girardeau. The appointment...
Five Cape County deaths attributed to coronavirus23Cape Girardeau Countys death toll attributed to COVID-19 grew by five Wednesday and Thursday. Cape Girardeau County health officials reported one death Wednesday and four Thursday, by far the largest one-day death total from the disease associated...
Southeast announces changes to fall 2020 commencementSoutheast Missouri State University announced revised plans for fall 2020 commencement, which will include in-person events and the inclusion of spring and summer 2020 graduates. Fall commencement was rescheduled from its original Dec. 19 date to...
Political signs reported stolen in Cape2The chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, Matt Henson, said he has received reports of Trump-Pence yard placards being stolen. In the last week, three 4-by-8 signs have been taken, including two along Kingshighway,...
Union County officials announce 'individual in question' in grooming investigationIllinois police are looking for an individual in question in connection to an investigation regarding allegations of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child, according to a news release from Union County States Attorney Daniel...
Most read 9/24/20Gov. Parson, wife test positive for coronavirus20JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday. Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive earlier...
Most read 9/24/20Three area deaths blamed on coronavirus13Three area residents died of COVID-19 Tuesday and/or Wednesday. The deaths came in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties and were among several dozen new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Active cases in Cape Girardeau County...
Most read 9/23/20Cape County mask order will continue despite complaints50Cape Girardeau Countys mask mandate, initiated in mid-July by the county health departments board of trustees, will continue at least one more month. Board members voted unanimously to extend the order Tuesday and will review it at their next...
Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus22Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. According to the countys Public Health Center, 49 new...
Cape crime stats a mixed bag; police morale 'bad,' chief says7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair told the City Council on Monday that violent crime is seeing a bit of a decrease year-to-year and that post-George Floyd, his officer corps is down, too. Statistics Ninety-six assaults, referring to cases in...
Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving7Dumpster diving behind Jacksons Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to do something about it. At Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of...
Officer struck, fentanyl located during arrest of 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man4Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and striking a police officer multiple times. Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whitener Street for...