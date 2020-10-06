Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 6, the 280th day of 2020. There are 86 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 6, 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday. (Israel, initially caught off guard, managed to push back the Arab forces before a cease-fire finally took hold in the nearly three-week conflict.)
On this date:
In 1884, the Naval War College was established in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of "The Jazz Singer" starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.
In 1928, Chiang Kai-shek became president of China.
In 1939, in a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe -- a plan which would entail settling the "Jewish problem."
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Act, providing $1.3 billion in military aid to NATO countries.
In 1969, the New York Mets won the first-ever National League Championship Series, defeating the Atlanta Braves, 7-4, in Game 3; the Baltimore Orioles won the first-ever American League Championship Series, defeating the Minnesota Twins 11-2 in Game 3.
In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, in his second presidential debate with Democrat Jimmy Carter, asserted that there was "no Soviet domination of eastern Europe." (Ford later conceded such was not the case.)
In 1979, Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, became the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he was received by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was shot to death by extremists while reviewing a military parade.
In 2004, the top U.S. arms inspector in Iraq, Charles Duelfer, reported finding no evidence Saddam Hussein's regime had produced weapons of mass destruction after 1991.
In 2014, the Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.
In 2018, in the narrowest Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in nearly a century and a half, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote; he was sworn in hours later.
Ten years ago: A presidential commission said the Obama administration had blocked efforts by government scientists to tell the American public just how bad the Gulf oil spill could become and committed other missteps that raised questions about its competence and candor during the crisis. Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series. Social networking app Instagram was launched by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.
Five years ago: Gen. John F. Campbell, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, recommended before Congress that President Barack Obama revise his plan to cut the current U.S. force of 9,800 and keep more than 1,000 U.S. troops in the country beyond 2016. Takaaki Kajita of Japan and Arthur McDonald of Canada won the Nobel Prize in physics for key discoveries about neutrinos, a cosmic particle that whizzes through space at nearly the speed of light, passing easily through Earth and even people's bodies. Convicted killer Juan Martin Garcia was executed by Texas for fatally shooting another man in a robbery that yielded just $8.
One year ago: The White House said U.S. forces in northeast Syria would move aside and clear the way for an expected Turkish assault, essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who'd fought alongside American forces against Islamic State militants. (Turkey would launch the assault days later.) The FBI said California prison inmate Samuel Little, who claimed to have killed more than 90 women across the country, was considered to be the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history, and that all of his confessions appeared to be credible. Ginger Baker, the drummer who helped shatter boundaries of time, tempo and style in popular music during his work with Cream and other bands, died at the age of 80. Comedian Rip Taylor died in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 88.
Today's Birthdays: Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 81. Actor Britt Ekland is 78. The former leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, is 72. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 71. Musician Sid McGinnis is 71. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 69. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 66. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 65. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 57. Singer Matthew Sweet is 56. Actor Jacqueline Obradors is 54. Country singer Tim Rushlow is 54. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 54. Actor Amy Jo Johnson is 50. Actor Emily Mortimer is 49. Actor Lamman Rucker is 49. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 47. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 46. Actor Brett Gelman is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Melinda Doolittle is 43. Actor Wes Ramsey is 43. Actor Karimah Westbook is 42. Singer-musician Will Butler is 38. Actor Stefanie Martini is 30.
-
Minn. man makes way down Mississippi to raise money for organizationErich Mische is raising money for Spare Key a helping hand not-for-profit he has headed as executive director for nearly nine years by floating down the Mississippi River in a 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state journey from his home in St. Paul,...
-
Scott County resident dies of coronavirusNew COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases. Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with...
-
Parks & Rec Night a family-friendly fun time set for SaturdayThis Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a free event for the whole family in Arena Park, with a fireworks show and plenty of activities. The fireworks display, held over from July 4, will be presented after an...
-
Jackson Aldermen ponder need, cost of sidewalks from bridgeShould a pair of sidewalks be extended from a proposed bridge over Mary Street in Jackson at a cost of more than $140,000? That question was considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their study session Monday night. Ultimately,...
-
Woman's body found outside Chaffee on Monday morning; investigation ongoingScott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported the body of a middle-aged woman was found Monday morning outside Chaffee, Missouri. At 10:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to County Road 266 outside Chaffee, where the body was found lying in a ditch,...
-
County approves purchase of temperature kiosksThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved the purchase of five portable temperature verification kiosks to monitor temperatures of people entering several county buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The kiosks, which will be capable...
-
Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entriesTwo photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian's Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation's Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13...
-
Jackson schools feed students for freeJackson public schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, thanks to a program through the states Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. The program began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 31, or as...
-
New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor saysCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is going well and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021. On Nov. 4, the city...
-
Southeast finalizes coronavirus-driven spring schedule1Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced via campus-wide letter Friday that changes to the academic calendar are now locked in for spring 2021 semester. The now-finalized schedule, aimed at minimizing student absences...
-
Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event1Knowledge, technology and a servants mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubins response to a call for help through the citys...
-
Fire destroys Adult Teen Challenge classroom building1James Bolin, executive director of Cape Girardeaus Adult Teen Challenge, is grateful for first-responders who kept a Sunday morning fire from spreading to nearby residence halls. The blaze, of undetermined origin, was reported at 1:00 a.m. to the...
-
'Pro-life witness' held Sunday in Cape3On a sun-drenched afternoon, more than 50 anti-abortion advocates gathered at the corner of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau to observe National Life Chain Sunday. Its a peaceful and prayerful nondenominational...
-
Cape County Genealogical Society turns 50In May of 1970, a genealogy society began in Cape Girardeau County, with a meeting of 25 people at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Earl Oldham, as an assistant librarian at Riverside, told the Southeast Missourian in 1970 that the society is...
-
Narcan to be distributed Thursday in Cape5An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it. Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm...
-
Amendment 3 aims to reverse 'Clean Missouri'4Redistricting has been a hot topic across the nation for the past few years, and it has once again made its way onto Missouri ballot measures in 2020. Missouri Amendment 3 the Redistricting Process and Criteria, Lobbying and Campaign Finance...
-
Kellerman Foundation hosts open house at Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held an open house Friday at the Flag House in Cape Girardeau. Three speakers with local ties and military decorations made presentation: Max Lederer, publisher of the Stars and Stripes newspaper;...
-
Local News 10/4/20One shot at Cotton Carnival Friday nightSIKESTON A Sikeston teen was shot Friday night at the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival and police are seeking the shooter. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen, a couple of groups of juveniles were having...
-
Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital20WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump will spend a few days at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S....
-
-
Scott County seeks family histories for upcoming bookThe Scott County Bicentennial Committee is actively seeking family histories to include in an upcoming family history book to celebrate the county's 200th anniversary. Committee chair Gail Crader said in a news release that publisher Acclaim Press...
-
Cape Girardeau fire chief takes leave of absence2Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, after a little more than 13 months on the job, has taken a leave of absence, according to reports. Reached Friday by the Southeast Missourian, Hollis said he will comment on the reports when it is...
-
No coronavirus deaths reported Friday after four noted Thursday1Pausing a recent trend, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Friday, though four Cape Girardeau County deaths were blamed on the virus Thursday. New cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, though, continued their upward...
-
Courthouse revises COVID-19 restrictionsActivities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/4--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recognition of Jeff Crites for retirement from the Fire Department. n Recognition...
-
Most read 10/1/20What's the crazy thing in the river at Cape Girardeau?5If you haven't seen it yet, you need to visit the Cape riverfront to take in the salvage operation taking place just east of the center of the channel. It's like a rotating, free-form fountain -- connected to a crane on a barge in the Mississippi...
-
Most read 9/30/20Local politicos weigh in on Tuesday's presidential debate23Four politically active Cape Girardeau County residents, two Republican and two Democrat, were asked their immediate impressions to the first general-election debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...
-
Most read 9/30/20Three area residents die of coronavirus6Area health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Two of the deaths one person in the 80-89 age bracket and one in the 90-99 bracket involved Cape Girardeau County residents, and the third was a Scott County resident (no...
-
Most read 9/29/20Central's Glass proposes longer-lasting Jefferson pool, higher price tag27Suggesting the district has reached a crossroads in more than two years of discussion, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass proposed Monday the school board consider a more expensive bricks-and-mortar building to house a...
-
Most read 9/29/20Coronavirus cases piling up throughout region23More than 150 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the virus were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County accounted for more than 100 new cases 45 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 40 Monday pushing the countys...
-
Most read 9/28/20'Why not me?': Sandi Essner talks cancer treatment11Sandi Essner avoids the term cancer warrior. Im not a fighter, she said. Its not about the fight. Its about, what can I endure? What can my body endure? To say her endurance has been tested is a massive understatement. Since her...
-
Most read 9/28/20Mask making Cape company contributes to fighting coronavirus14Rick Needham will tell you without hesitation Patriot Medical Devices, located at 1823 Rust Ave., could have located its mask production in California. Needham and his son, Tyler, who is Patriot's president, originated the company and ultimately...