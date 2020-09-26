Pro-life and pro-mask

Letter to the Editor

I am writing in support of the outstanding letters to the editor by Steve Essner and Will Richardson, published 9/24/20. Both wonderfully address what truly is the meaning of pro-life. Both writers speak of love, compassion, caring, and challenge the too often unexamined acceptance of current leadership.

I also want to thank the Cape County Health Department for maintaining the face mask mandate, which although imperfect, is one of the few avenues for protection from, mitigation of, a life-threatening virus; the board's stance to do so is a pro-life stance that we should all support.

BARBARA LYSKOWSKI MORGAN, Jackson