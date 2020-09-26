Opinion
Will you join me in the call for prayer?
Our nation needs prayer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only cost thousands of lives, but it's left many in fear and kept others in isolation.
The country has dealt with numerous examples of unrest in the streets with law enforcement facing dangerous situations.
A presidential election -- maybe the most important in our lifetime -- is less than 40 days away.
If ever there was a time to seek God's provision, guidance and peace, it's now.
This weekend there are two major prayer events being held in our nation's capitol. The Washington Prayer March, led by evangelical pastor Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, is one.
Most of us won't be in D.C. this weekend. Still, we can pray from a distance. The following prayer points have been shared on the event website:
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
* Humbling ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land.
* Our military, police and other law enforcement, firefighters and their families. Security and peace for the nation.
* Salvation of the lost. Renewed strength in our families. Frontline medical workers and solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. An end to abortion.
* The president, the vice president and their families. All those who work in the White House and in the executive branch of our government.
* Compassion and kindness toward one another. Respect and reconciliation between races. Healing in communities torn by violence and injustice.
* Religious freedom. Boldness for churches to stand firm with the Word of God and to preach Jesus Christ in a troubled world.
* Our Congress and other leaders at the national, state and local levels. The Supreme Court and judges across the nation.
Cape police chief Wes Blair told the city council this week that his department lost four officers in the last month. Three of these left law enforcement entirely. Morale for police is down -- and that's in Cape Girardeau where the community is largely supportive.
This week I watched a pro-life documentary produced by former NFL player Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten. The film is titled "Divided Hearts of America" and is available online through video on demand. Watson highlights some of the leading voices on both sides of the abortion argument. It's a thoughtful production that makes the case for life.
There are those who say a child can be aborted up to the moment of birth, some even who would allow a child to die outside the womb following a failed abortion. On this particular issue, President Trump has announced an executive order that would require medical treatment be given to children who survive an abortion.
As a country, we should be in prayer for the least among us. That includes children in the womb and the mothers who are carrying them -- possibly in the most challenging of circumstances.
Never miss another column
Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox
As we navigate the challenges of COVID-19, businesses need our prayers. Many have lost their jobs, and businesses have faced tremendous pressures with some permanently closing their doors.
The president is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday. I've been praying for this individual over the last several days, in part that she will be a strong nominee but also that she will be able to withstand a politically charged confirmation process.
A Scripture often quoted at prayer events comes from 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
May we humble ourselves before the Almighty and seek His wisdom, discernment and peace.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Stephen Limbaugh Sr. gives dynamic talk on Constitution [VIDEO] (9/19/20)
- Cape pastor Ron Watts remembers baseball talent, personal humility of Cardinals great Lou Brock (9/12/20)
- Injured teenager talks about dangers of driving impaired (9/5/20)
- Smith talks farm tour, impact of COVID on agriculture (9/3/20)
- Pandemic or not, recognizing Difference Makers never goes out of style (8/29/20)
- After cancer battle, Gautier is dancing with a purpose (Video included) (8/15/20)
- Sen. Hawley issues clarion call for judicial originalism (8/13/20)
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/26/20)A celebration of Ruth Bader GinsburgOne does not have to like everything about RBG -- though many people do to recognize she was a brilliant lawyer and an inspiring individual. Throughout her life, because of her competence and determination, she regularly broke barriers that had...
-
Column (9/26/20)Civilization requires collective common senseWithout common sense in government, civilization cannot continue. After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/25/20)Neighboring school district offers helping hand with mealsThe coronavirus pandemic has required many of us to conduct business in new ways. This has especially applied to schools and not just with Zoom calls and remote learning. The Southeast Missourian recently reported that with about one-third of its...
-
Column (9/25/20)New CBO report projects delusional spending levelsAmerica's national debt now stands at close to $27 trillion. According to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office, by the end of 2020, federal debt held by the public is projected to equal 98% of GDP -- and in the following year, this burden...
-
-
Column (9/24/20)Supreme Court fight is about life and deathChuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, says, "Our No. 1 goal must be to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people." He continued, "nothing is off the table." Nothing? Not even violence? After the confirmation hearings...
-
-
Editorial (9/23/20)Despite pandemic, Lynwood shows there are still ways to do goodIn in the midst of a pandemic -- maybe especially during a pandemic -- there are opportunities to do good and show love to our neighbors. Lynwood Baptist Church recently held its City2City ministry, though it functioned a bit differently than last...
-
Column (9/22/20)Birthday reflections: 5 lessons from this 50-year-oldFifty years old? How is that possible? Was it not just yesterday that I began counting the days until I became a teenager? And here I am about to turn 50 on Sunday. It's quite a thing, how that happens. I remember turning 30 and being so depressed...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/21/20)Local students nationally recognized for academic successThe National Merit Scholarship Program is one of the top academic recognitions nationally for high school students. Recently, four local students were named semifinalists. Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of...
-
Column (9/21/20)The export-import bank's China program lacks visionIndustrial policy that uses tariffs and subsidies to pick economic winners is once again in vogue among intellectuals. The rationale is to prevent China from dominating the global market with its subsidies while boosting American jobs and...
-
Column (9/21/20)The richness of leftist fascists decrying 'fascism'The fascist left regularly typifies the very qualities it professes to abhor. The only thing more pronounced than its totalitarianism is its stunning lack of self-awareness. Its ironic that leftists think of themselves as liberals, as the term...
-
Column (9/19/20)Stephen Limbaugh Sr. gives dynamic talk on Constitution [VIDEO]There are few people who can speak as eloquently about U.S. history and, more specifically, the Constitution than former federal judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr. Limbaugh retired from his judgeship in 2008 when his son Stephen Limbaugh Jr. was sworn in as...
-
Column (9/19/20)Peter Kinder: 'Blessed are the peacemakers'The week just ended was a momentous one, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, a date that will be long remembered. In an historic, outdoor White House ceremony, high officials from four nations -- Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and the U.S. -- announced a peace...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/20)Business visionary Charles Drury left an inspiring legacyCharles Drury, the business trailblazer behind Drury Hotels, among other ventures, died earlier this month in St. Louis. He was 92. Those of us in Southeast Missouri and St. Louis are well aware of Drury's business success and leadership. He was a...
-
-
Editorial (9/16/20)Christian Boxing Academy teaches more than sport to area kidsDanny Rees and team at the Christian Boxing Academy are doing more than teach kids the fundamentals of boxing. They're teaching life lessons. The program, which is offered to any sixth- through 12-grade student in Cape Girardeau, meets from 4 to...
-
-
Editorial (9/14/20)Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importanceA Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International. Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for...
-
-
Editorial (9/11/20)EDITORIAL: We remember Sept. 11, 2001Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers...
-
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
-
-
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
-
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
- Mask making Cape company contributes to fighting coronavirus
- New Cape pastor finding 'hope' during coronavirus
- Vargas proposes cutting SEMO spring break with final decision 'soon'
- Trump's virus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters
- Shawnee district moving to 'hybrid' student instruction
- Five Cape County deaths attributed to coronavirus
- Southeast announces changes to fall 2020 commencement
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.