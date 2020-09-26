Will you join me in the call for prayer?

Opinion

Our nation needs prayer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only cost thousands of lives, but it's left many in fear and kept others in isolation.

The country has dealt with numerous examples of unrest in the streets with law enforcement facing dangerous situations.

A presidential election -- maybe the most important in our lifetime -- is less than 40 days away.

If ever there was a time to seek God's provision, guidance and peace, it's now.

This weekend there are two major prayer events being held in our nation's capitol. The Washington Prayer March, led by evangelical pastor Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, is one.

Most of us won't be in D.C. this weekend. Still, we can pray from a distance. The following prayer points have been shared on the event website:

* Humbling ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land.

* Our military, police and other law enforcement, firefighters and their families. Security and peace for the nation.

* Salvation of the lost. Renewed strength in our families. Frontline medical workers and solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. An end to abortion.

* The president, the vice president and their families. All those who work in the White House and in the executive branch of our government.

* Compassion and kindness toward one another. Respect and reconciliation between races. Healing in communities torn by violence and injustice.

* Religious freedom. Boldness for churches to stand firm with the Word of God and to preach Jesus Christ in a troubled world.

* Our Congress and other leaders at the national, state and local levels. The Supreme Court and judges across the nation.

Cape police chief Wes Blair told the city council this week that his department lost four officers in the last month. Three of these left law enforcement entirely. Morale for police is down -- and that's in Cape Girardeau where the community is largely supportive.

This week I watched a pro-life documentary produced by former NFL player Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten. The film is titled "Divided Hearts of America" and is available online through video on demand. Watson highlights some of the leading voices on both sides of the abortion argument. It's a thoughtful production that makes the case for life.

There are those who say a child can be aborted up to the moment of birth, some even who would allow a child to die outside the womb following a failed abortion. On this particular issue, President Trump has announced an executive order that would require medical treatment be given to children who survive an abortion.

As a country, we should be in prayer for the least among us. That includes children in the womb and the mothers who are carrying them -- possibly in the most challenging of circumstances.

As we navigate the challenges of COVID-19, businesses need our prayers. Many have lost their jobs, and businesses have faced tremendous pressures with some permanently closing their doors.

The president is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court on Saturday. I've been praying for this individual over the last several days, in part that she will be a strong nominee but also that she will be able to withstand a politically charged confirmation process.

A Scripture often quoted at prayer events comes from 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

May we humble ourselves before the Almighty and seek His wisdom, discernment and peace.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.