Prayer 9-24-20

O Lord Jesus, Spirit of truth, come and guide our paths. Amen.
Three area deaths blamed on coronavirusThree area residents died of COVID-19 Tuesday and/or Wednesday. The deaths came in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties and were among several dozen new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Active cases in Cape Girardeau County...
Jackson's mayor urging response to censusThe mayor of the fastest growing municipality in Cape Girardeau County is asking residents to answer the 2020 Census because he says a higher population count will help Jackson get its rightful share of revenue from the state sales tax on...
Red Cross expands blood donation antibody testingPlasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can potentially help more coronavirus patients in need of plasma transfusions thanks to changes initiated this week in blood collection...
Residential surveillance equipment plays role in Cape shots-fired investigation1Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a resident who had a surveillance camera in the area, Cape...
FBI: Scammers fooling victims by spoofing FBI phone numbersOne of the latest scams to hit phone lines involves scammers spoofing or fraudulently displaying the Federal Bureau of Investigations real telephone number on the victims caller ID, according to a Tuesday news release from the FBIs St. Louis...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/24/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 21 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Wear a mask: Lets care for each other to decrease the spread of COVID-19The average hospitalization time for someone who requires mechanical ventilation due to COVID-19 is 27 days. Public health is dedicated to protecting the largest population possible; this is why the Cape Girardeau County Health Department ordered a...
Cape County mask order will continue despite complaints43Cape Girardeau Countys mask mandate, initiated in mid-July by the county health departments board of trustees, will continue at least one more month. Board members voted unanimously to extend the order Tuesday and will review it at their next...
Early voting begins in Cape County; absentee ballots in the mail11Voters across Missouri, including dozens of Cape Girardeau County residents, began casting ballots Tuesday in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. Two polling places opened Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County one at the Osage Centre in Cape...
Gov. Parson in Jackson for ceremonial signing of H.B. 66 establishing fund for state witness protection programGov. Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of House Bill 66 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, joined by 11-year-old Theodore Tracy of Cape Girardeau and a chorus of local law enforcement leaders. One of two bills sent to the...
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to hold Empty the Shelter event Oct. 1 through 4An upcoming Empty the Shelter event aims to encourage adoptions of cats and dogs at pet shelters in 33 states, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will participate. Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director, said shes really looking forward...
Cape Council OKs plan to redevelop Prohibition-era building on Broadway4A redevelopment proposal for a new coffee shop and high-end living space in the old Pitters Lounge building at 811 Broadway was given the final go-ahead by Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The estimated $1.29 million development is to be...
Swan never requested recount in closely decided state Senate primary11Kathy Swan didnt officially concede the Aug. 4 Missouri Senate District 27 primary to declared winner Holly Rehder, but she never asked for a recount of the vote either. When dust cleared from the hotly-contested Republican primary, Rehder had...
Mo. Sec. of State Ashcroft to visit Cape to 'reassure' voters1Missouri Secretary of State John R. Jay Ashcroft plans to visit Southeast Missouri this week as part of a statewide tour to reassure voters about the safety of in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election and to provide information on the...
Culvert work to close roads in Scott CountyRoute DD in Scott County, just west of County Road 465, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release states work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30...
Cape County Jail, police departments, adding body scanners23Law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau County will soon be able to scan individuals for hidden weapons and contraband thanks to full-body scanning technology that will soon be in place at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and...
Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus21Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. According to the countys Public Health Center, 49 new...
Cape crime stats a mixed bag; police morale 'bad,' chief says7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair told the City Council on Monday that violent crime is seeing a bit of a decrease year-to-year and that post-George Floyd, his officer corps is down, too. Statistics Ninety-six assaults, referring to cases in...
Notre Dame holding annual Activity Week; dinners postponedNotre Dame Regional High Schools annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26. According to a news release, Activity Weeks purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising...
Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving7Dumpster diving behind Jacksons Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to do something about it. At Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of...
Shots fired leaves 1 injured near South Ellis, Morgan Oak in Cape Girardeau4Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that injured one person. Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to the area of South Ellis and Morgan Oak streets for a report of shots fired,...
Fight, accidental gunshot reported Saturday during Bikers on the Square event in Perryville1Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri. According to a news release issued...
Officer struck, fentanyl located during arrest of 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man4Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and striking a police officer multiple times. Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whitener Street for...
Most read 9/21/20Sedona Bistro Unexpected career changes lead to new restaurant1It's often said when one door closes, another opens. In the case of Ron and Kristi Brzycki, the open door led to Sedona Bistro, their new restaurant in Cape Girardeau. The bistro, at 1812 Carondalet Drive in the former location of Beef 'O' Brady's,...
Most read 9/21/20Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated1Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred as a vehicle...
Photo Gallery 9/20/20Honoring veterans at area weekend eventsVeterans and motorcyclists from across Missouri rode together Friday and Saturday to the Vietnam veterans wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri for the second annual Missouri Veteran Wall Run 2020. The run is held...
Most read 9/19/20Virus cases continue rise in Cape County7COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries...
Most read 9/18/20Chaffee Junior/Senior High, Bell City schools move to off-site learning5Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning. Chaffee announced the red plan on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30. The decision...
Most read 9/18/20Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected12Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau Countys largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number at a faster clip than...
Most read 9/17/20Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday3Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Most read 9/16/20110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished2The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...