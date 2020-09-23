Editorial
Despite pandemic, Lynwood shows there are still ways to do good
In in the midst of a pandemic -- maybe especially during a pandemic -- there are opportunities to do good and show love to our neighbors.
Lynwood Baptist Church recently held its City2City ministry, though it functioned a bit differently than last year's inaugural event.
Primary projects this year involved landscaping at Burfordville Baptist Church in Bollinger County and Fruitland Community Church in Cape Girardeau County, along with a second project that included sending gift cards and handwritten notes to local public schools. This allowed the schools to distribute to families in need.
Some of the students in the church's youth ministry volunteered at the Shining Light Food Distribution Center in Charleston, Missouri. And for several days, the church partnered with Red Banner in Cape Girardeau and Molan Latte in Jackson to provide free coffee for first-responders.
According to the church, about 50 people volunteered their time for this year's City2City outreach, though similar community service projects are also completed throughout the year by Lynwood members.
"[The City2City event] is not really about magnifying Lynwood, it's about blessing the community, and helping people experience the love of Christ in a real way," Lynwood executive pastor Hayes Howell told the Southeast Missourian prior to the event.
We're always impressed with the generosity of local churches, organizations and individuals in this area. It's a regular thing to see people participate in projects that do good in our community.
City2City is a tremendous ministry. Thank you to the people at Lynwood Baptist Church for showing the love of Christ.
