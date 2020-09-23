Prayer 9-23-20
O Lord God, may we treat others how we would want to be treated. Amen.
More to explore
Cape County mask order will continue despite complaints10Cape Girardeau Countys mask mandate, initiated in mid-July by the county health departments board of trustees, will continue at least one more month. Board members voted unanimously to extend the order Tuesday and will review it at their next...
Early voting begins in Cape County; absentee ballots in the mail3Voters across Missouri, including dozens of Cape Girardeau County residents, began casting ballots Tuesday in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. Two polling places opened Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County one at the Osage Centre in Cape...
Gov. Parson in Jackson for ceremonial signing of H.B. 66 establishing fund for state witness protection programGov. Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of House Bill 66 at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, joined by 11-year-old Theodore Tracy of Cape Girardeau and a chorus of local law enforcement leaders. One of two bills sent to the...
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to hold Empty the Shelter event Oct. 1 through 4An upcoming Empty the Shelter event aims to encourage adoptions of cats and dogs at pet shelters in 33 states, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will participate. Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director, said shes really looking forward...
Cape Council OKs plan to redevelop Prohibition-era building on BroadwayA redevelopment proposal for a new coffee shop and high-end living space in the old Pitters Lounge building at 811 Broadway was given the final go-ahead by Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The estimated $1.29 million development is to be...
Swan never requested recount in closely decided state Senate primary3Kathy Swan didnt officially concede the Aug. 4 Missouri Senate District 27 primary to declared winner Holly Rehder, but she never asked for a recount of the vote either. When dust cleared from the hotly-contested Republican primary, Rehder had...
Mo. Sec. of State Ashcroft to visit Cape to 'reassure' votersMissouri Secretary of State John R. Jay Ashcroft plans to visit Southeast Missouri this week as part of a statewide tour to reassure voters about the safety of in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election and to provide information on the...
Culvert work to close roads in Scott CountyRoute DD in Scott County, just west of County Road 465, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release states work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30...
Cape County Jail, police departments, adding body scanners13Law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau County will soon be able to scan individuals for hidden weapons and contraband thanks to full-body scanning technology that will soon be in place at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and...
Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus21Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. According to the countys Public Health Center, 49 new...
Cape crime stats a mixed bag; police morale 'bad,' chief says7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair told the City Council on Monday that violent crime is seeing a bit of a decrease year-to-year and that post-George Floyd, his officer corps is down, too. Statistics Ninety-six assaults, referring to cases in...
Notre Dame holding annual Activity Week; dinners postponedNotre Dame Regional High Schools annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26. According to a news release, Activity Weeks purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising...
Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving7Dumpster diving behind Jacksons Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to do something about it. At Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of...
Shots fired leaves 1 injured near South Ellis, Morgan Oak in Cape Girardeau4Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that injured one person. Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to the area of South Ellis and Morgan Oak streets for a report of shots fired,...
Fight, accidental gunshot reported Saturday during Bikers on the Square event in Perryville1Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri. According to a news release issued...
Officer struck, fentanyl located during arrest of 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man4Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and striking a police officer multiple times. Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whitener Street for...
Cape police investigate Thursday night report of shots fired from vehicle near College Street2Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, an anonymous caller reported...
One injured in 2-vehicle wreck in JacksonFrom left, Jackson police Sgt. Jason Wilhelm stands with Jackson fire Capt. Tyson Medlock as wrecking crews prepare to tow an overturned Jeep after a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Main Street...
Buchheit campaign ensures 'No One Fights Alone'Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday. The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis. It is a rarity to find someone who has been...
Most read 9/21/20Sedona Bistro Unexpected career changes lead to new restaurantIt's often said when one door closes, another opens. In the case of Ron and Kristi Brzycki, the open door led to Sedona Bistro, their new restaurant in Cape Girardeau. The bistro, at 1812 Carondalet Drive in the former location of Beef 'O' Brady's,...
Ginsburg honored at candlelight vigil in Capaha Park9Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV), is clear about the impact the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on her life. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer after more than 27...
Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated1Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred as a vehicle...
Fire causes extensive damage to vacant structure in 2400 block of South SpriggCape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street. Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/21/20Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and Band tax rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits,...
Photo Gallery 9/20/20Honoring veterans at area weekend eventsVeterans and motorcyclists from across Missouri rode together Friday and Saturday to the Vietnam veterans wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri for the second annual Missouri Veteran Wall Run 2020. The run is held...
Local News 9/19/20Area teachers receive sweet treats of gratitude during pandemicThe feeling of appreciation can be as sweet as sugar, and local teachers will be getting a taste of both in the coming weeks. The chiropractors at PC Wellness Centers and Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to show their appreciation for...
Most read 9/19/20Virus cases continue rise in Cape County7COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries...
Most read 9/18/20Chaffee Junior/Senior High, Bell City schools move to off-site learning5Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning. Chaffee announced the red plan on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30. The decision...
Most read 9/17/20Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday3Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Most read 9/16/20110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished2The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...
Most read 9/16/20Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing43A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation. The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in...
Most read 9/15/20Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County30Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high. Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the...