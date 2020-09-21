Local students nationally recognized for academic success

Editorial

The National Merit Scholarship Program is one of the top academic recognitions nationally for high school students. Recently, four local students were named semifinalists.

Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of Notre Dame Regional High School, Noah Sparks of Jackson High School and Megan Benkendorf of Saxony Lutheran High School were all recognized by the organization as semifinalists. This is an honor for about 16,000 students in the U.S., and about 7,600 will receive National Merit scholarships this spring. Those who are not recognized as finalists will likely receive scholarship offers elsewhere for their academic achievement.

Of the four local students, McDougal and Southard each scored a perfect 36 on the ACT  a significant accomplishment.

Congratulations to each of these students for their academic success and national recognition. Its a big deal, and we know their parents and almae matres are thrilled.

We wish each student the best as they enter the next phase of the National Merit Scholarship Program selection process.