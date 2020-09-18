Business visionary Charles Drury left an inspiring legacy

Editorial

Charles Drury, the business trailblazer behind Drury Hotels, among other ventures, died earlier this month in St. Louis. He was 92.

Those of us in Southeast Missouri and St. Louis are well aware of Drury's business success and leadership. He was a visionary, and the hotel chain he founded with his brothers has been a national leader in hospitality with more than 150 locations in 27 states.

Drury's success can be attributed to a strong work ethic, building a dynamic team and business acumen. He was also a generous man, supporting many causes including those in Southeast Missouri.

The development of Cape Girardeau's western portion can be largely attributed to his leadership. Drury, a former vice chairman of the Saint Francis Medical Center board, was instrumental in moving the hospital across town to its present location. He worked with Leroy Roper, then-chairman of the board, as the hospital acquired the necessary land. At the time of this relocation, this portion of town was largely farmland. With access to the interstate nearby, Drury's efforts have benefited the health system to allow for additional expansion.

As reported in a Southeast Missourian story by business editor Jay Wolz, Drury is fondly remembered by many ranging from local business leaders to the governor to leaders in the Catholic Church.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce established the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 to honor entrepreneurs in this area. In January 2018, son Chuck Drury gave a speech at the chamber's annual dinner for the unveiling of the award. The remarks, which can be found with this editorial online, are a touching tribute to not only Charles but his brothers and their family legacy.

We remember Charles Drury as a strong leader. Very forceful with a commanding presence, and a solid, Christian man who had a wonderful marriage and lovely family. In fact, his children have played an important role in the business, and we believe it's in good hands as they follow in their father's footsteps.

We extend our condolences to the family, including his wife, Shirley, and their children. Southeast Missouri is better off today because of Drury's contributions.