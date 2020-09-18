Editorial
Business visionary Charles Drury left an inspiring legacy
Charles Drury, the business trailblazer behind Drury Hotels, among other ventures, died earlier this month in St. Louis. He was 92.
Those of us in Southeast Missouri and St. Louis are well aware of Drury's business success and leadership. He was a visionary, and the hotel chain he founded with his brothers has been a national leader in hospitality with more than 150 locations in 27 states.
Drury's success can be attributed to a strong work ethic, building a dynamic team and business acumen. He was also a generous man, supporting many causes including those in Southeast Missouri.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
The development of Cape Girardeau's western portion can be largely attributed to his leadership. Drury, a former vice chairman of the Saint Francis Medical Center board, was instrumental in moving the hospital across town to its present location. He worked with Leroy Roper, then-chairman of the board, as the hospital acquired the necessary land. At the time of this relocation, this portion of town was largely farmland. With access to the interstate nearby, Drury's efforts have benefited the health system to allow for additional expansion.
As reported in a Southeast Missourian story by business editor Jay Wolz, Drury is fondly remembered by many ranging from local business leaders to the governor to leaders in the Catholic Church.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce established the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 to honor entrepreneurs in this area. In January 2018, son Chuck Drury gave a speech at the chamber's annual dinner for the unveiling of the award. The remarks, which can be found with this editorial online, are a touching tribute to not only Charles but his brothers and their family legacy.
We remember Charles Drury as a strong leader. Very forceful with a commanding presence, and a solid, Christian man who had a wonderful marriage and lovely family. In fact, his children have played an important role in the business, and we believe it's in good hands as they follow in their father's footsteps.
We extend our condolences to the family, including his wife, Shirley, and their children. Southeast Missouri is better off today because of Drury's contributions.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/18/20)Don't expect our elites to learn from the LA horrorThe attempted assassination of two Los Angeles County deputies, caught on a security video, is chilling and enraging enough. A man walks up to the parked black-and-white cruiser, and fires point-blank through the passenger window, then runs away....
-
Column (9/17/20)Lessons from Eisenhower, seen in the lives of Drury, Buhs and ShanksThey represent an era in America marked by honor and humility, service and God-fearing Christianity, embodied in imperfect men and women who strove to love and serve others, build families and prosper. In the past week, several of these American...
-
Column (9/17/20)President Trump brokers Middle East peace, prosperityNew York Times columnist Thomas Friedman observed in a column he wrote in 1996 that "no two countries that both have a McDonald's have ever fought a war against each other." Some have looked into how ironclad this rule is. But, in general, the point...
-
-
Editorial (9/16/20)Christian Boxing Academy teaches more than sport to area kidsDanny Rees and team at the Christian Boxing Academy are doing more than teach kids the fundamentals of boxing. They're teaching life lessons. The program, which is offered to any sixth- through 12-grade student in Cape Girardeau, meets from 4 to...
-
Column (9/15/20)I'll take the 'bully' and babies over Biden any dayFormer Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president recently. Of course, President Trump being President Trump, he had to say something. His response is what I'd classify as the equivalent of...
-
-
Editorial (9/14/20)Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importanceA Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International. Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for...
-
-
Column (9/12/20)Cape pastor Ron Watts remembers baseball talent, personal humility of Cardinals great Lou BrockFew Cardinals baseball players have been more beloved than Lou Brock, the legendary outfielder who accumulated more than 3,000 hits and 938 stolen bases in his illustrious career. That love and admiration has been on display this week since the Hall...
-
Column (9/12/20)Greek-Turkish rivalry again near the boiling pointAlmost daily, Greek and Turkish aircraft and ships fight mock battles over disputed oil and gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Since the loss of much of the Christian Balkans to the Ottomans in the 15th century, Greece and what would later...
-
-
Editorial (9/11/20)EDITORIAL: We remember Sept. 11, 2001Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers...
-
Column (9/11/20)Airlines approach Congress with captain's hat in handAs the saying goes, "When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." This advice applies to the hole Congress leapt into by bailing out the airline industry back in March through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Now these...
-
Column (9/11/20)Hollywood's shameful Beijing kowtowHollywood is accommodating a new era of McCarthyism, imposed this time by Red China. It involves everything that Hollywood tells us that it hates -- censorship, pressure to conform and blacklists. Yet the studios have seamlessly absorbed China's...
-
Column (9/10/20)In Belarus: The tragic absurdity of a national leader and the inspiring courage of those who stand, peacefully, against himPositioned between Russia and the West is a nation of beautiful people, Belarus, which has felt the brunt of history. Today, with an autocratic president cracking down on innocents protesting a discredited election, Belarus is suffering again.
-
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
-
-
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
-
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
-
-
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
-
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
-
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
-
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.