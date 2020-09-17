Stan Irwin named to CFO Board of Directors
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks welcomes Stan Irwin of Cape Girardeau as one of seven new members of its Board of Directors for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Irwin is a financial advisor for Edward Jones. He also serves as president of the Cape Area Community Foundation. He is a member of the CFOs Investment Advisory Board and Professional Advisors Council. He is eligible for two three-year board terms.
We appreciate Stans commitment to philanthropic leadership and welcome his expertise and perspective in representing our eastern region on the board, CFO President Brian Fogle said.
The other new board members are:
|
|Richard Cavender, Rolla, retired executive director of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission;
|
|Kari Creighton, A Springfield financial professional;
|
|Michael Garrett, a retired attorney and Municipal Court judge in Monett;
|
|Emily Kembell, a Springfield attorney with Kirkland Woods & Martinsen, LLP;
|
|Anne E. Herschend McGregor, a donor-advisor representing the Branson area; and
|
|Kristi Montague, a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Carthage and member of the Carthage Community Foundation Board of Directors.
The 2020-21 Executive Committee is comprised of: Rhonda Christopher, Chair, BKD Wealth Advisors; Robin Morgan, Vice-chair, West Plains, Valic Financial Advisors; Dean Thompson, Treasurer, Springfield City Utilities; Laurie Edmondson, Secretary, Drury University; Abram McGull II, Chair Emeritus, Springfield U.S. Attorneys Office; Jim Holt, At-Large, Table Rock Lake Community Foundation; Morey Mechlin, At-Large, retired executive director in Springfield; and Jeff Layman, Investment Advisory Board Chair, BKD Wealth Advisors.
Founded in 1973, the CFO is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 50 affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $310 million as of June 30.
