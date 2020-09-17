Girl Scouts Delivered
Calling All Future Girl Scouts!
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland to Kick Off Virtual Recruitment with Exciting New Program Opportunities.
As school years begin and families are faced with the decision to return to in-person schooling or continue virtually due to Covid-19, we would like to continue providing girls opportunities to call the shots. During these tumultuous times, Girl Scouts is the ideal, safe activity that gives girls something to count on and look forward toand given that many after-school activities are in flux, our programming has become even more important for continued social-emotional engagement with a lot of fun and leadership learning along the way.
In order to make sure that all girls have an opportunity to experience the sisterhood-forming, confidence-building Girl Scout experience, we have decided to bring it right to their front doors! As part of our Girl Scouts Delivered program series, registered girls will receive an experience box delivered right to her front door! Her experience box will include a pre and post program activity, but heres the best parther experience box will include all the supplies needed for both activities AND everything she needs to participate in the live virtual event.
For more information on our Girl Scouts Delivered programming you can check out our website here https://www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org/en/events/girl-scouts-at-home.html.
By joining Girl Scouts, not only do girls have the opportunity to participate in our Girl Scouts Delivered programming, they will also have access to our 24 new badges designed completely to help them practice ambitious leadership in the areas of STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, automotive engineering, and civics. Through this programming Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will continue to equip the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills, and experience they need to take charge and change the world.
Looking to join? Enter our Animal Dance Parties and Robot Building Parties to get you started! At our parties girls will learn about lots of animals and robots, find fun new ways to dance together, and maybe even build their own robot too! While girls enjoy the party, parents and Girl Scout staff will get to know each other and share ideas on how Girl Scouts can supercharge their girls life. These parties will be held over Zoom every Thursday from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. The private zoom link will be emailed to you once you complete your registration. The event is free and open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade! At Girl Scouts, we dont focus on perfectiononly on her potential. Get ready to see her shine like never before. Visit our Facebook to register for the party today!
If you would like to support our mission and help girls in our community supercharge their dreams, please email us at info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org and we will provide you with more information on how to help. Additional details for all the activities mentioned can be found on our website here: www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.
