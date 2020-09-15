Miss Rodeo Missouri Visits Guardian Angel School

-
Southeast prof says Eisenhower memorial in Washington 'long overdue'Pam Parry, professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University, calls Thursdays planned dedication of a long-delayed $150 million permanent tribute to President Dwight D. Eisenhower near Washington, D.C.s National Air and Space Museum...
110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished1The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...
Hundreds of Cape homes advised to boil water2About 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory that is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. The advisory, issued late Tuesday afternoon, impacts homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake...
Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing9A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation. The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in...
Lynwood adjusts City2City outreach event to help community throughout pandemicLynwood Baptist Church has looked for new ways to bless the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which members hope to continue at the second annual City2City event Saturday. Executive pastor Hayes Howell said they have organized a...
Cape man charged with first-degree statutory rape, sodomy1Alonzo N. Jones, 40, of Cape Girardeau has been arrested on a warrant for one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. According to a probable-cause statement...
Jackson P&Z Commission cancels public hearingA scheduled public hearing before the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been canceled. According to Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger, the meeting was canceled after Cambridge Estates...
Cape County website will track absentee ballotsAbsentee voters in Cape Girardeau County can find out when their ballots are received, thanks to action by the County Commission on Monday to add ballot-tracking technology to the county clerks election website. The commissioners approved a...
Cape begins search for new city administrator1The hunt is about to begin in earnest for Cape Girardeaus next city manager. Mayor Bob Fox and the citys six ward council members will meet with a consultant Monday to layout the timeline and process to replace retiring city manager Scott Meyer...
Illinois school districts cooperate to feed students during quarantineWith nearly a third of its faculty and staff quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake, Illinois, has been forced to move all student instruction online. Right now, 32% of our personnel are in quarantine,...
Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau3A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets,...
Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County23Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high. Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the...
Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported9Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another,...
Jackson chamber hosting ice cream socialAs part of its observance of Chamber of Commerce Week, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host an ice cream social from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the chambers offices, 125 E. Main St. in Jackson. The event is free for chamber members as well...
Most read 9/14/20Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In brings new life to old venue15A nearly forgotten remnant of a bygone era is being reincarnated as a family-friendly entertainment venue a few miles south of Cape Girardeau. A month ago, it was easy to overlook the site once known as Montgomery Drive-In on an overgrown piece of...
Jackson grad, ex-astronaut Linda Godwin discusses 'Starfleet' amendment1Former space shuttle astronaut and 1970 Jackson High School graduate Linda Godwin said recent comments by Star Trek original series actor William Shatner may generate more interest in the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military. More...
Jackson plans sewer system smoke testsJacksons Public Works Department will conduct smoke tests of the citys sanitary sewer system starting Monday and continuing through October. Smoke testing is performed to find leaks that allow stormwater into the system, according to Jackson...
Shots fired in 900 block of College Street damage property, cable line [VIDEO]6An active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident at 1:32 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the...
Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center to host Halloween festivitiesMany are saying Halloween is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville, Missouri, wants to keep the spooky spirit alive in Southeast Missouri. The center will host A Haunting at the...
Photo Gallery 9/14/2037th Annual Kohlfeld Distributing Charlie Brune ClassicRedhawk supporters took to the Cape Girardeau Country Club golf course to take part in the 37th Annual Kohlfeld Distributing Charlie Brune Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The money raised from the event supports scholarships for...
'Take Back Our Streets Initiative' at Ranney ParkFrom left, Jack Elwood Clark II crumbles a clod of soil while working with 1-year-old King Money and Bankole McCrae to plant a red maple tree during a "Take Back Our Streets Initiative" event Sunday at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. ...
Local News 9/13/20Cape PD phone lines temporarily downThe Cape Girardeau Police Departments business lines are not working at this time. The department stated the citys IT Department is actively working to fix the problem. 911 lines are working at this time. To contact the police communications...
Musings from a window overlooking downtown CapeIt has been a half-year since COVID-19 upended our way of life. The stretch of time between March and now somehow feels both like an eternity and an instant, but as we attempt to understand the situation and move forward with life. In hindsight,...
Art Reach now enrolling in after-school programFree art classes for children are now enrolling students. The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Connextion Center to offer the program, called Art Reach. Classes will be led by Carol Horst, instructor of art education at Southeast...
Sikeston police officer charged with sex crimes7SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer was terminated Friday after being charged with rape and child molestation. Brian Robinson, 32, was charged Friday morning with first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree...
On 9/11 anniversary, memorial dedicatedFor the last 19 years, Jackson Fire Rescue has found a way to memorialize fallen firefighters who died in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Friday morning, the department dedicated a memorial three years in the making. Jackson fire chief...
Two coronavirus deaths reported in Cape County16Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two deaths attributed to the virus. According to the county's Public Health Center, the two county residents who died of the disease were in the...
Photo Gallery 9/12/20Photographic musings from the early days of COVID-19 in Cape GirardeauAs the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders forced local businesses to temporarily close and residents to adjust to life indoors, the atmosphere around downtown Cape Girardeau drastically changed. This series of photos, captured from...
Most read 9/11/20SFMC physician questions coronavirus symptom 'order'4The Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalist credited with developing a comprehensive hospital response to COVID-19 said Wednesday a recent University of Southern California study on coronavirus order doesnt entirely square with her...
Most read 9/10/20Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau (Video Included)2An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without...
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 923Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus13The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau5An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...
Miss Rodeo Missouri Visits Guardian Angel School
Who likes royalty to visit them, especially if the royalty is riding a horse? Guardian Angel School students, that's who!! Rebecca Heppe is the reigning Miss Rodeo Missouri. Her tenure will run through the end of 2020. Miss Heppe is a close personal friend of Mrs. Sandi Hulshof, the third grade teacher at Guardian Angel School. She invited Miss Heppe to visit Guardian School on September 10, to show off her horse, Storm, and show the students the steps involved in preparing a horse to ride it.
Miss Heppe, who grew up in Sikeston, has been riding horses and owned Storm since she was 5 years old. Storm is now 20 years old. At the age of 4 she began mutton busting, which began her rodeo journey. Mutton busting is where you ride a sheep out of a chute and see how long you can stay on it, similar to riding a bucking bull. At the age of 8 she started 4-H Rodeo, where she competed in various events such as barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, and even breakaway roping! Fast forward to 2019 when she was crowned the "Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo" queen. In 2020 she was crowned "Miss Rodeo Missouri" queen. The crown she received fits onto her cowgirl hat. The crown is a perpetual crown that has been and will be passed on to each queen every year. Also, instead of receiving a trophy, her title came with a saddle that she gets to keep.
The students started in the gym, where Miss Heppe told about herself and what was involved in being Miss Rodeo Missouri. She had a halter in her hand to show the children and also explained how chaps got their name during the Wild West. She is allowed one set of chaps with her title. She designed it herself. Her name, Rebecca, is on the leather on the back and the words Miss Rodeo Missouri is on the front of each leg of the chap, as well as the Missouri map outline.
Everyone then ventured outside to the play yard where Storm was waiting while he chewed on some recently mowed grass. Storm is a paint horse. In fact his tail is the same color as the spot that it grows out of. Miss Heppe proceeded to show the students what she does before she rides Storm. She takes Storm's fly boots off and brushes his coat and his hair. She then brushes his tail from the side of him and told the students not to walk behind a horse without tapping him so he knows that you are present. She placed a soft blanket on his back to protect his skin from being rubbed by the saddle that she placed on him next. The bridle was put over his head and she mounted the horse. She took storm on a spin through the play yard, showing the different steps, such as a walk, trot, and canter, that horses do.
The children were very excited and had several questions for her at the end. Everyone at Guardian Angel is proud to say they met Miss Rodeo Missouri, Rebecca Heppe. We pray and hope for continued success for her in the rodeo world.
