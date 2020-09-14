Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importance

-
Column (9/12/20)Cape pastor Ron Watts remembers baseball talent, personal humility of Cardinals great Lou BrockFew Cardinals baseball players have been more beloved than Lou Brock, the legendary outfielder who accumulated more than 3,000 hits and 938 stolen bases in his illustrious career. That love and admiration has been on display this week since the Hall...
Column (9/12/20)Greek-Turkish rivalry again near the boiling pointAlmost daily, Greek and Turkish aircraft and ships fight mock battles over disputed oil and gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Since the loss of much of the Christian Balkans to the Ottomans in the 15th century, Greece and what would later...
Editorial (9/11/20)EDITORIAL: We remember Sept. 11, 2001Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers...
Column (9/11/20)Airlines approach Congress with captain's hat in handAs the saying goes, "When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." This advice applies to the hole Congress leapt into by bailing out the airline industry back in March through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Now these...
Column (9/11/20)Hollywood's shameful Beijing kowtowHollywood is accommodating a new era of McCarthyism, imposed this time by Red China. It involves everything that Hollywood tells us that it hates -- censorship, pressure to conform and blacklists. Yet the studios have seamlessly absorbed China's...
Column (9/10/20)In Belarus: The tragic absurdity of a national leader and the inspiring courage of those who stand, peacefully, against himPositioned between Russia and the West is a nation of beautiful people, Belarus, which has felt the brunt of history. Today, with an autocratic president cracking down on innocents protesting a discredited election, Belarus is suffering again.
Column (9/10/20)Time is running out -- respond to the 2020 Census nowAs the 2020 Census draws to a close, I urge each one of you reading this to respond before it's too late. This is the final month to be counted and to help guarantee Cape Girardeau receives funding for essential services that will shape the future...
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
Column (9/8/20)Pelosi: Smile; you're on -- maskless -- cameraWho would have thought anyone would be interested enough in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair to have even one conversation -- much less several days' worth -- about a trip to a salon? And to think that no one is even discussing her hair. Instead,...
Column (9/8/20)Dems should curb their enthusiasm for mail-in votingThere's a giant scheme afoot to disenfranchise voters in November -- it's called mail-in balloting. Mail-in voting has, like many things in our politics, taken on the aspect of tribal warfare -- if President Donald Trump is vociferously against it,...
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
Editorial (8/24/20)New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7...
Editorial (8/21/20)EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and...
Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importance
A Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International.
Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for two years in addition to his duties with the Perry County law enforcement department, spoke with the newspaper recently about the importance of CIT training.
The training is intended to help law enforcement officials understand behavioral health issues. Klaus said with state governments getting out of the psychiatric hospital business, more of these issues are manifesting themselves and local law enforcement should be prepared. A primary aim for CIT training is to teach officers empathy and de-escalation techniques.
Individuals with a mental illness are more likely to be a victim of crime than a perpetrator, Klaus said. If we can identify those cases early and provide support, we can have a better outcome. ... Well never arrest our way out of a mental health crisis.
Congratulations to Klaus on the award and thanks to all the law enforcement officers, particularly those seeking CIT training. Law enforcement officials have never had a more difficult task than what they deal with today. But we certainly appreciate those who seek additional training and heroically serve our communities.
