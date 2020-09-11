We remember Sept. 11, 2001

-
Column (9/11/20)Airlines approach Congress with captain's hat in handAs the saying goes, "When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." This advice applies to the hole Congress leapt into by bailing out the airline industry back in March through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Now these...
Column (9/11/20)Hollywood's shameful Beijing kowtowHollywood is accommodating a new era of McCarthyism, imposed this time by Red China. It involves everything that Hollywood tells us that it hates -- censorship, pressure to conform and blacklists. Yet the studios have seamlessly absorbed China's...
Column (9/10/20)In Belarus: The tragic absurdity of a national leader and the inspiring courage of those who stand, peacefully, against himPositioned between Russia and the West is a nation of beautiful people, Belarus, which has felt the brunt of history. Today, with an autocratic president cracking down on innocents protesting a discredited election, Belarus is suffering again.
Column (9/10/20)Time is running out -- respond to the 2020 Census nowAs the 2020 Census draws to a close, I urge each one of you reading this to respond before it's too late. This is the final month to be counted and to help guarantee Cape Girardeau receives funding for essential services that will shape the future...
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
Column (9/8/20)Pelosi: Smile; you're on -- maskless -- cameraWho would have thought anyone would be interested enough in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair to have even one conversation -- much less several days' worth -- about a trip to a salon? And to think that no one is even discussing her hair. Instead,...
Column (9/8/20)Dems should curb their enthusiasm for mail-in votingThere's a giant scheme afoot to disenfranchise voters in November -- it's called mail-in balloting. Mail-in voting has, like many things in our politics, taken on the aspect of tribal warfare -- if President Donald Trump is vociferously against it,...
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
Injured teenager talks about dangers of driving impairedRosalina Vasquez was on her way to work Aug. 13 when a driver under the influence ran a red light, causing a multi-vehicle crash that sent the 16-year-old Vasquez to the hospital with numerous injuries. According to a story by Ben Matthews in the...
Are African Americans truly warming up to Trump?I get the sense that rightward movement is occurring in the African American community. This is more than anecdotal. It's not random. It is for good reason. At least since the '60s, the Democrats have had a lock on the Black vote, which they've...
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
Editorial (8/24/20)New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7...
Editorial (8/21/20)EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and...
Editorial (8/20/20)A note to readers about cartoonsEver since the coronavirus emerged, the Southeast Missourian editorial pages have been publishing a broader range of political cartoons, from 6 to 13 different images each print edition. The newspaper editorial section is not endorsing the opinions....
We remember Sept. 11, 2001
Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers prevented from striking a fourth building -- instead crashing in an open Pennsylvania field.
Those of us who witnessed the events of the day can likely remember where we were when we heard the news. We remember the fear and uncertainty that struck our nation because of these acts of terrorism. We mourned with families whose loved ones died. We prayed for our heroic military and the first responders. America came together, if for only a brief period. Patriotism was alive and well, and people flocked to churches looking for peace.
As with other major events, time has a way of making the memories a little less vivid. This year there will be voters in the presidential election who were not born 19 years ago when terrorism struck our homeland. How future generations remember the events of 9/11 will largely hinge on how those of us who lived the horrors of the day tell the story.
One way to honor the dead and remember the sacrifice of many is through an initative by Wreaths Across America. They are calling on every American to stand outside and wave the American Flag for one minute at the times each of the four planes crashed: 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. They encourage participants to take video and share it online using hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong. And in a separate remembrance, more than 700 flags will fly at the Avenue of Flags located in Cape Girrardeau County Park.
Whether you choose to honor the fallen by flying the Flag, driving through the Avenue of Flags memorial or maybe saying your own prayer, we encourage those reading this editorial to tell the story of Sept. 11, 2001 to younger Americans. We must never forget the events of this day 19 years ago.
