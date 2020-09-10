Saxon Lutheran Memorial Fall Festival Canceled

It is with sadness that we announce that the 2020 Fall Festival at Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, MO, has been cancelled. This was a decision that was not taken lightly. In light of the recent rise in cases in Covid-19 in the region, we believed it to be in the best interests of the general public and for everyone's safety that the event be cancelled. We know this is a popular event for tourists, crafters, and volunteers, and this year would have been the 40th Annual Fall Festival. We hope to see everyone for the 2021 Fall Festival on October 9, 2021.