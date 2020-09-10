Women should support Andy Leighton

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified giving women the right to vote. It had been a hard-fought victory begun years before, and it struggled to come to fruition as wars and a pandemic threatened to end it altogether. The March 1913 Women's Suffrage Parade held in Washington, D.C. on the day before Woodrow Wilson's inauguration had more than 5,000 participants marching down Pennsylvania Avenue where they were met with hostility and violence. Fast forward 100 years to 2020, and while many things have changed many remain the same; there are still wars, pandemics, and unrest in the streets in a struggle for basic human rights.

Since 1920, women's roles have vastly changed as they have entered the workforce in ever increasing numbers. However, according to payscale.com women in 2020 make only $0.81 for every dollar a man makes. So some things remain the same. Women tend to be the main caregiver and guardian of the family, and in many instances like my own mother, the one who paid the bills and balanced the family books. It is still predominantly women who get the children dressed, fed and off to school, and those same women who pick them up and get them to after school activities. Women care deeply about issues that impact their families like health care, education, pay equity and domestic violence. And it is because they care deeply about those issues is why women should support my husband, Andy Leighton, for House District 147.

Pamela Leighton, Cape Girardeau

