Not too late to watch local 'stars' dance

Editorial

Nate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday.

The event raises money for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. Local "stars" are paired with dance instructors -- some who were dancing "stars" from previous years. There is a contest for which couple can raise the most money along with a People's Choice selection at the live event. Gautier and King won both awards with their tango, samba and the hustle routine.

More than $57,000 has been raised so far through this year's event, but purchasing a virtual pass to the online show will help the organization boost its fundraising total. You can register to watch the show online at dancingwithshowmestars.com.

This is one of the more interesting fundraisers in the area. The participants, some who were initially reluctant, are impressive and put on a good show for the cause. The online component this year adds another opportunity for more people to see the event and raise additional funds for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.