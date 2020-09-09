Prayer 9-9-20

More to explore
-
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 922Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
-
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus1The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council gives preliminary OK to drop pet licensingBy a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Troxel dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step Tuesday to eliminate the municipal dog and cat license program. During the councils study session, Anna Kangas the citys...
-
United Way moves campaign kickoff onlineNormally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign. But this isnt a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many...
-
Local National Merit semifinalists announcedThree area students were named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, NMSC announced today: Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau and...
-
-
Saliva test for coronavirus not available for SEMOGetting your saliva examined to get a quick answer about coronavirus depends on where you live and more to the point, at what university you attend. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has an emergency-use authorization for what it calls...
-
SEMO Votes prepares students for election season1With the November elections quickly approaching, many are planning to cast their ballots. But students may have questions about how to register, how to make sure they are registered or what methods of voting are available to them. Southeast...
-
Residence Life at Southeast revamps cleaning proceduresThis semester, all of Southeast Missouri State University is implementing cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Residence Life is one department on campus taking extra precautionary steps to ensure dormitories stay...
-
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape GirardeauAn 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...
-
-
Rapid test for coronavirus now available in CapeStarting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175. We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally...
-
Make and Take event at Crisp Museum highlights Archaeology MonthSoutheast Missouri State Universitys Crisp Museum kicked off First Friday with a Take and Make event inspired by the museums September theme: Missouri Archaeology Month. Take and Make Arrowhead Necklaces began Friday and ran through...
-
Cape PD investigate shots fired Saturday morning striking St. Mary's Cathedral3The Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, Hann stated, but no...
-
Shell casings, live rounds recovered during Saturday morning shots fired investigation in Cape5Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Spanish Street about 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple shots fired, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated officers canvassed the area but were unable...
-
Photo Gallery 9/7/20Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel races at Flickerwood ArenaMore than 300 horses and riders from more than five states travelled to Cape Girardeau County to participate in Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel racing competition at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The four-day event included PeeWee, youth and adult...
-
Puppies in the pandemic: Families find furry friends2Floppy ears. Pudgy bellies. Wagging tails. Eyes almost too big for their adorable faces. There's no denying puppies are adorable and dogs are wonderful companions, at least if you ask a few households in the Cape Girardeau region who have added a...
-
Most read 9/5/20The rise, fall and revival of drive-in movie theaters2Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking...
-
Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at church1One person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week. In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight...
-
Sikeston R-6 works to address problems with student mealsSIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after parents and students voiced their concerns school meals were not up to standard, Sikeston R-6 School District officials said Friday steps have been taken to address the issues, and conditions are improving. "It is...
-
Gera LeGrand named Missourian advertising director2The area's largest newspaper and local news website, the Southeast Missourian, on Friday announced the promotion of Gera LeGrand from advertising manager to advertising director. LeGrand is an industry leader with 38 years of experience in marketing...
-
27 new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.4Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents...
-
Home refinancing still 'hot' in Southeast MissouriJeff Hussey of Cape Girardeau's Mortgage Place has been in the lending business for nearly a quarter-century and said Wednesday local interest in home refinancing is "hotter than it's ever been." The metrics change daily but rates on a 30-year fixed...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-6--20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of...
-
COVID-19 protocols relaxed at Chateau, not at Saxony3On Tuesday, Chateau Girardeau senior retirement community, 3120 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, reopened its main building to visitors. It is the first easing of restrictions since Chateau's pandemic-driven lockdown was put in place March 14. The...
-
Quilt expert, author Hazelwood to hold signing in AltenburgQuilt fiction author and quilt appraisal expert Ann Hazelwood will be at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri, for a book signing and special quilt display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Hazelwood will sign copies of...
-
Local News 9/4/20Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes3Jackson School District administrators and staff shared their efforts to reopen with Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday afternoon. Parson, along with his wife, Teresa, spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door conversation with administrators, principals...
-
Most read 9/4/20Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy7Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Most read 9/3/20'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-
Most read 9/2/20Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
Most read 9/2/20Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence5Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...