Local Man to Judge Six Horse Hitch World Finals

Reece Mangels of Oran, Missouri has been chosen as one of the judges for the 2020 North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals. The show will be held in Shipshewana, Indiana at the Michiana Event Center on September 24-26. Each year, six horse hitches across the United States and Canada compete at state and county fairs and agricultural exhibitions to accumulate points for the Classic Series. Close to two hundred hitches travel within their region and beyond, competing at sixty qualifying shows throughout North America. The competition builds to a climax at the end of the series when the four highest point hitches in each of three breed classifications (Belgian, Clydesdale/Shire, and Percheron) are invited to compete for up to $100,000 in premiums. All twelve hitches are guaranteed premiums and travel money. The Finals will be televised on the Cowboy Channel and RFDs Gentle Giants television program. Mangels resides in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania and drives a six horse Belgian hitch for Oak Hall Farms which is owned by Lew and Gail Biddle. Mangels is the son of Kent and Teal Mangels of Oran, Missouri and the grandson of Charles and Verla Mangels of Oak Ridge, Missouri and Alfred and Sally Asmus of Oran, Missouri.