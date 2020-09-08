Limbaugh wrong on Biden

Letter to the Editor

David Limbaugh in his opinion columns continues to use misinformation to paint Democrats as anti-American. In his August 31st column he alludes to Biden not denouncing, until recently, the violence in cities that has erupted alongside peaceful protests. Vice President Biden said in an interview with Don Lemon on May 29th, "I say they have a right to be in fact angry and frustrated. And more violence, hurting more people, isn't going to answer the question." He followed up on May 31st in a statement, "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."

Mr. Limbaugh, I was upset by your August 24th piece which was filled with misinformation/disinformation. It astounds me that a person of education and intelligence is unable to discern fact from political bias. I understand that you are a strong supporter of the Trump administration and that you appear to disregard that he is a malignant narcissist who is a pathological liar.

Apart from what this administration has done to erode public trust in our democratic institutions, I am increasingly concerned with the state of our national security under Trump's leadership. I was encouraged when a group of 73 former U.S. National Security officials who served under GOP administrations endorsed Biden in a joint statement last month.

Mary Waggener, Cape Girardeau