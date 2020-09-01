Demagogues through history

-
-
Column (9/1/20)Elections are important, but we can't lose our soulsElections, even in non-pandemic years, can bring out some of the best and the worst of America. Both parties, in their convention productions, were a mix of both. The aspirational, inspirational moments are the best -- though, of course, may promise...
-
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
-
Column (8/31/20)The Trump GOP isn't as different as you thinkDonald Trump took over the Republican Party, but its still discernibly the Republican Party. The Republican National Convention was obviously very Trumpy. At least one member of the family had a slot every night, and it featured theatrical touches...
-
Column (8/31/20)Blaming the violence on Trump is a bridge too farDemocrats can try but wont succeed at distancing themselves from the violence they have enabled on American streets. People surely know where the Democrats have stood on this, and that theyre now backpedaling only because of polling data. Former...
-
Column (8/29/20)Pandemic or not, recognizing Difference Makers never goes out of styleThe following is a column I wrote for the latest edition of B Magazine, a regional magazine covering business in Southeast Missouri. The Difference Makers edition is one of my favorites. Twelve individuals and one organization were highlighted, plus...
-
Column (8/29/20)What is the violence in American cities all about?It is hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about. So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed, and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage....
-
Column (8/28/20)Less government spending will boost economic growthIntellectuals are supposed to speak truth to power. Unfortunately, some seem to be more interested in saying what everyone expects them to say, which only reinforces the status quo. Thankfully, a few scholars are resisting this trend, fighting for...
-
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
-
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
-
Column (8/26/20)The crisis that Democrats dare not mentionThe Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady -- except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself...
-
-
Column (8/25/20)A good man, 'Mickey' Roper, whose influence is cherishedCape Girardeau lost a good man on Monday. LaRoy "Mickey" Roper died after a long and valiant battle with COVID-19. He was 77. Friends of the family have been praying for him for several weeks as he went on and off and then back on a ventilator. I...
-
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
-
Editorial (8/24/20)New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7...
-
-
Editorial (8/21/20)EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and...
-
Editorial (8/20/20)A note to readers about cartoonsEver since the coronavirus emerged, the Southeast Missourian editorial pages have been publishing a broader range of political cartoons, from 6 to 13 different images each print edition. The newspaper editorial section is not endorsing the opinions....
-
-
-
Editorial (8/19/20)EDITORIAL: Sales, use tax receipts a promising sign for Cape Girardeau Co.There was good news recently from Cape Girardeau County officials on local sales tax numbers. County treasurer Roger Hudson reported this month's sales tax receipts were nearly 31% higher than August 2019. The county received $603,401.28 this month,...
-
-
Editorial (8/17/20)Editorial: Don't let the pandemic keep you from enjoying natureHas the pandemic affected how much you exercise? According to one study, the average Missourian is exercising 30% less than before the pandemic began. While some gyms closed during the Missouri lockdown, many have reopened. Were big fans of the...
-
-
Editorial (8/14/20)Editorial: A baseball team's win and look ahead to fall sportsThe Charleston Fighting Squirrels capped off another successful season, winning the Southern Invitational Series, in Mobile, Alabama, earlier this month. Led by longtime coach Michael Minner, the Squirrels defeated Mid County, Texas by a score of...
-
-
Editorial (8/12/20)Drury Hotels recognized (again) by national studyDrury Hotels took home a prestigious recognition recently for the 15th consecutive year. The national hotel chain, with its roots in Cape Girardeau, was recognized with the highest rating for guest satisfaction in the "Upper Midscale Hotel Chains"...
-
-
-
Demagogues through history
During 48-44 B. C. E, Julius Caesar, a consummate demagogue, desired to be emperor. He played on fears and resentments of plebeians and created a rowdy Base. Roman Republic died with his assassination in 44 B.C.E. Hitler, a masterful demagogue, became a dictator by playing on resentments of his German Base. German Republic died in 1933.
Today, a demagogue to boot, Trump desires to be a dictator using the same tactics. By playing on fears and insecurities of his white Christian Base, he promotes Conspiracy Theories. A host of white Christian Trump-Cult lawmakers, Cabinet flunkies and Fox News and other talk-show demagogues are his promoters. MAGA became the code for white Christian supremacy.
What are the historical events and processes, which posed existential threat to white Christian Americans? 1. End of "Jim Crow" laws by Civil Rights Act of 1964 empowered African Americans. 2. Increase in immigration of non-White and non-Christian people since 1964. 3. Islamic terrorist attack on twin towers on 9/11/2001 and president G.W. Bush's "capitulation" to Muslims. 4. 8-year presidency of "Kenya-Born Muslim" Barrack "Hussein" Obama. white Christians feared existential threat to their Religion, Race, Culture and Dominance.
To his white Christian Base, wannabe dictator Trump is the 'Chosen One' who alone could alleviate their fear of enhanced non-White, non-Christian power base. Though they know his true nature, they consider him 'lesser of two evils.' If death of American Republic is the price to pay, so be it. After all, the Republic did not allay their fears. Right?
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau