Demagogues through history

Letter to the Editor

During 48-44 B. C. E, Julius Caesar, a consummate demagogue, desired to be emperor. He played on fears and resentments of plebeians and created a rowdy Base. Roman Republic died with his assassination in 44 B.C.E. Hitler, a masterful demagogue, became a dictator by playing on resentments of his German Base. German Republic died in 1933.

Today, a demagogue to boot, Trump desires to be a dictator using the same tactics. By playing on fears and insecurities of his white Christian Base, he promotes Conspiracy Theories. A host of white Christian Trump-Cult lawmakers, Cabinet flunkies and Fox News and other talk-show demagogues are his promoters. MAGA became the code for white Christian supremacy.

What are the historical events and processes, which posed existential threat to white Christian Americans? 1. End of "Jim Crow" laws by Civil Rights Act of 1964 empowered African Americans. 2. Increase in immigration of non-White and non-Christian people since 1964. 3. Islamic terrorist attack on twin towers on 9/11/2001 and president G.W. Bush's "capitulation" to Muslims. 4. 8-year presidency of "Kenya-Born Muslim" Barrack "Hussein" Obama. white Christians feared existential threat to their Religion, Race, Culture and Dominance.

To his white Christian Base, wannabe dictator Trump is the 'Chosen One' who alone could alleviate their fear of enhanced non-White, non-Christian power base. Though they know his true nature, they consider him 'lesser of two evils.' If death of American Republic is the price to pay, so be it. After all, the Republic did not allay their fears. Right?

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau