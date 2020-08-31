Coaches play key role for players during pandemic

Editorial

Coaches have a tough task on their hands right now  both at the high school and college level.

Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference. Coach Tuke talked about how he and his players were excited to get on the field this summer, only having to shut things down because one of the players was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

We had a kid with a runny nose, which is a symptom, Matukewicz told the Southeast Missourian. He did not show up and did the protocols but when he saw the nurse, the nurse believed that he MIGHT have (COVID). Our trainers went out and grabbed his roommate and two suitemates off the field.

You should have seen the fear on our team.

Thats when SEMO suspended practices, preceding the OVCs ruling to postpone fall sports. Hopefully these games will be played in the spring.

High school sports are moving forward with their fall schedules. Area football teams kicked off their season Friday, though several have already had scheduling challenges related to the virus. We hope these athletes will be able to play a full season and remain healthy.

There are more important things in life than sports, but concerns over athletic events hampered by COVID-19 shouldnt be dismissed. Sports are not only part of the school experience, being part of a team teaches important life lessons. And it keeps kids engaged in a positive activity.

High school coaches should remain vigilant about the usage of face coverings, social distancing whenever possible, and encourage their athletes to act responsibly outside of school and practice.

Southeast Missouri coaches, though some have had their seasons put on hold, will need to remain engaged not only for future performance but for the mental health of their players. You know these young men and women are disappointed and nervous about when they will be allowed to compete.

Like so many things related to COVID-19, its a day-by-day situation. With a vaccine possibly available by the end of the year, theres at least hope these college athletes will be able to compete. Meanwhile, we hope the high school seasons can continue unscathed.