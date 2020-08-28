Whos the Lead Actor of the Room?

Before we ever talk about tearing out walls or picking out furniture, our clients are always surprised by the amount of time we spend in conversation with them. We ask lots of questions. Style, lifestyle and focus of any redesign project  both residential and commercial  are critical to their success!

Asking the right questions to fully understand what our clients are looking for is something we know we cant overlook. What is the function of the room? (Office, family room or dining room?) How many people will use this space? What else happens in this room? Do you have a big, active family, or are you empty nesters? We ask these questions so there is little that goes unanswered once the project moves forward.

Mental clutter is an obstacle we work to help our clients overcome. It can happen to any of us! You find something you like that suits your personal style which leads you to the next thing and so on. (Keep in mind not every inspiration piece will work for every project.) There is an abundance of resources available online, but isnt it all very safe and boring? The latest trends in design may get lots of attention initially, but thanks to the world wide web, they are changing faster than ever. Find what really speaks to you.

When thinking about design focus, I like to sum it up like this: Have you ever been watching a movie and you cant tell who the lead actor is? It probably wasnt a very good movie. The same idea applies to design. There should be no question of where the focus is in any commercial or residential project. My team and I understand how style, lifestyle and focus factor into the success of every residential and commercial design project and put that into practice every day.