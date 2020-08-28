Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next Project

Editorial

It's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible.

The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7 to 17 who are making a difference.

Rustmedia is involved in other initiatives such as B Magazine's Newsmakers that recognize difference makers in Southeast Missouri as well as the Semoball Awards, a first-class awards show for high school sports. But there's not really something for kids outside of sports. That's where The Next Project seeks to fill a gap.

"We're looking for kids who are doing great in school, maybe aced the ACT, but even if academics or athletics isn't their thing, are they great at community service? Entrepreneurship? We want those kids, too," Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project manager, told the Southeast Missourian. "We need everybody."

Along with recognition, the project also seeks to connect kids with adult mentors in the community.

To learn more about the project or to nominate a child, visit nextprojectmo.com.