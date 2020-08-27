Prayer 8-27-20
When anxiety is great within me, your consolation, O God, brings me joy. Amen.
More to explore
Center Junction traffic moving to new pavementMotorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
New coronavirus cases, additional death reported WednesdayCounty health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
Dancing with the Show Me Stars available soon to watch onlineIf you missed Dancing with the Show Me Stars on Aug. 21, dont worry a chance to see the event, Pay Per View style, is coming up Sept. 10. Event coordinator Dwana Leible, who is also the resource developer for Community Partnership of Southeast...
Jackson offers burial 'niches' in Russell Heights Cemetery1The increasing popularity of cremation when making funeral arrangements has been noticed by the City of Jackson. Earlier this month, the city added a columbaria section to the northwest part of Russell Heights Cemetery on Route PP, with a gazebo...
Kay's Carry Ons helps give foster children dignity on wheelsA not-for-profit agency new to the Cape Girardeau region aims to provide foster children with their own rolling luggage, and it's dear to founder Kay Kizer's heart. Kizer started the foundation on the very last day of 2018, as she put it, "wanting...
Loose bull spotted Tuesday night in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report Tuesday night of a bull running loose on East Malone Avenue, according to Capt. Austin Henley. The bull continued through town to near Gladys Street and Kingshighway. Later, it...
St. Louis judge, Chaffee native, John Essner dies at 69A son of Scott County, longtime associate St. Louis County Circuit Judge John R. Essner has died. He was 69. Essner died Aug. 14 following a long bout with cancer. Described by colleagues as thoughtful, fair and generous with his time, Essner...
Humane Society celebrates groundbreakingFormer Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson, left, reveals a T-shirt resembling his own dog, Bella, while board president Charlotte Craig records the moment with her cellphone during the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri groundbreaking of its new...
Bertrand man wins $100,000 in lotteryA Bertrand, Missouri, man has won $100,000 in a Missouri Lottery game. Harold Hooper won the prize from a $5 Lucky Bonus Crossword ticket he purchased at Larrys Pit Stop, 2413 E. Malone Ave., in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a new release. I...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/27/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 24 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
United Way raises $143,000 for local coronavirus reliefUnited Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has raised $143,000 to support families, senior citizens and individuals affected by the coronavirus in Cape Girardeau, northern Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties. "We are very excited and grateful for...
Fire breaks out at SEMO dining facility1Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to the Southeast Missouri State University Towers main floor Tuesday night in response to a grease fire at Rowdy's. The fire happened around 8 p.m. Associate vice president for Student Life Bruce Skinner...
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate32Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
Cape-area postal workers lobby public support9The union representing postal clerks, mail sorters and maintenance staff staged an informational picket Tuesday at the post office at 320 Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. About a dozen members of the American Postal Workers Union passed out flyers...
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement10Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
Radio silence as Cape police, fire operate on new digital-trunking system3For 48 hours, conventional police and fire scanners will be unable to hear radio traffic in Cape Girardeau. The silence started at 8 a.m. Tuesday and comes as the result of a temporary transition to the citys new Motorola, digital-trunking radio...
Southeast offers mask exemptions; requires medical documentation1The Classroom Safety subcommittee of Southeast Missouri State University has created a process for individuals who may be physically or medically incapable of wearing a mask for extended periods of time to apply for an exemption from classroom...
Caruthersville man sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for meth possessionWillie B. Hollywood, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for...
Cape School District video welcomes students 'Back to Their Future'2Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces. A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and...
Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County16A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...
Most read 8/25/20A good man, 'Mickey' Roper, whose influence is cherished6Cape Girardeau lost a good man on Monday. LaRoy "Mickey" Roper died after a long and valiant battle with COVID-19. He was 77. Friends of the family have been praying for him for several weeks as he went on and off and then back on a ventilator. I...
Former Cape mayor praises Humane Society, speaks at groundbreaking3Thinking back on his eight years as mayor of Cape Girardeau, Jay B. Knudtson recalled an unforgettable encounter with the citys pet lovers. Knudtson, who served in the Cape Girardeau mayoralty from 2002 to 2010, said that during his tenure, the...
A walk on the wild side: 'Wild caving' class offered in Perryville next monthA class on wild caving will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said. Perry Park Center will host the two-session class,...
Cairo bridge to reopen ahead of scheduleThe bridge carrying U.S. 51 over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, will reopen to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule. According to the...
Most read 8/24/2075 years ago: Remembering a Cape company doing its part in World War IISeventy-five years ago, a now-defunct Cape Girardeau company played a quiet but vital role in helping the Allies win World War II. Southeast Missouri did not get many big (government) contracts for the war effort, recalled Frank Nickell of the...
Photo Gallery 8/24/20Cape Girardeau Public Schools return to session after extended summerAfter emptying its halls in March due to the coronavirus, students returned to classrooms for the first time Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as the Cape Girardeau Public School system begins its academic year with modified protocols to protect against...
Most read 8/22/20Cape County adding about two dozen coronavirus cases each day29Cape Girardeau County continued its trend from most of this week, adding about two dozen COVID-19 cases each day. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 22 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total case count of the disease...
Two area bankers say no hurry on PPP forgiveness1Those who received pandemic-generated Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) money through the Small Business Administration may wonder whether those low-interest loans will be forgiven. The advice from First Missouri State Banks Jay Knudtson and...
Notre Dame senior scores perfect 36 on the ACT12Claire Southard, daughter of Steve and Julie Southard and a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, the school announced Thursday. Southard also achieved a perfect score of 36 in each...
Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus9Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining. The release included a list of measures...
Most read 8/19/20Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue7Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...