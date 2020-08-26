Editorial
EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at Jefferson
As area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it.
Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always positive principal at Jefferson Elementary, submitted her resignation to the Cape Girardeau School Board earlier this month. Her fiance received a work promotion with the National Guard that will lead them to the Jefferson City/Columbia area. We're certainly sad to see her go.
After replacing principal Ron Farrow in 2017 at Franklin Elementary, Ragsdale transferred to Jefferson Elementary, where she has led an effort to revitalize a struggling school into what is now a bright spot for Cape Public Schools. The environment is much different. From her morning welcomes to outside-the-box thinking and even launching a summer baseball team for Jefferson students, the culture has shifted in a positive direction.
"JE will forever be the brightest spot in my heart," Ragsdale stated in a social media post.
The good news is that Ragsdale has helped develop a team at Jefferson that we believe will carry on the success. Kara Jokerst, previously the assistant principal, will take over the reins as interim head principal, and Amber Walker will serve as the interim assistant principal. HYMC and community partnerships also persist.
We wish Ragsdale well and have no doubt she'll succeed wherever she lands. She certainly did in Cape Girardeau. Congratulations to Jokerst and Walker on their new roles at Jefferson. And thank you to all the local educators returning to the classroom this fall.
