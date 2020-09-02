2020 Difference Makers: Alan Keenan
Editor's note: This is one of 12 Newsmakers stories in B Magazine. To read other stories about area Newsmakers, click here. And to subscribe to the print edition of B Magazine, click here.
When Alan Keenan graduated high school in the mid-1970s, he wasn't sure what his next step in life would be. The road ahead of him was unknown, he said; his father gave him direction to start the family business, Alan Wire, as a family partnership.
Their company has grown over the years, starting out of a garage and expanding into a copper wire manufacturing company with two Sikeston locations and many employees that Keenan said he's incredibly proud of.
As the wire company grew, Keenan introduced a local high school program that would help students experiencing a similar dilemma when they graduate. Drawing on similar curriculum developed at schools in Alabama and Georgia, Keenan launched the Next Step program to guide local high school students in working toward a decision on their future.
Alan Wire enrolls 25 to 30 students a year in the hands-on learning experience to train them in team collaboration, professional skills and career readiness. The students, who work part time at Alan Wire during the program, are paid during the program while also receiving instruction on life skills, professional behavior and dress, and responsibility. Last year, Keenan said 16 students graduated the program to continue their education, serve in the military or become involved in a longtime career at Alan Wire or other local industries.
Students in grades 11-12 at Sikeston High School, New Horizons High School and Richland High can participate in the program, Keenan said. For the first few hours of the day, students attend traditional classes at their respective high schools. Students then spend the remainder of the school day -- about four hours -- working in the program at Alan Wire.
Beyond hands-on work, the program also incorporates education on many different career paths, including field trips, to provide students with a comprehensive view of available career options.
Since the program's start some five years ago, he said he's seen the students grow more and more confident in skills that they have developed through the company and are enjoying their class instruction more. In addition, he said he's noticed students staying in school, graduating to a variety of career options. As students graduate to pursue different career and education paths, he said it's a "measure of success of the program" that students were able to determine their path in life.
He said it's both a family and company philosophy to work hard, do the best work possible, care for your family and to "give back to the community that's made you successful." Volunteering in the Sikeston community is rewarding, Keenan said, and something he's done often in the past.
Keenan has served as Sikeston mayor, seven years on Sikeston City Council, several years on the Missouri Delta Hospital Board, chairman of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, member of Sikeston Utility Board, in addition to volunteering with the Big Brother Big Sister program.
For those who are unsure of their path in life, Keenan advises to always work hard, make good choices and treat people fairly. He said it's important to keep eyes open for opportunities, as they might come when you least expect. Creating a career in something that one is passionate about requires courage, he said, but it's worth it in the long run.
He said he's lucky he had his father's guidance at the start of his career; as he worked with his father to create Alan Wire together, he said he felt that direction toward the next step in his life. Through the Next Step program, he's working toward providing that same opportunity to students in the area.
-
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Cape County records two coronavirus deathsTwo more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester1In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash3Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
-
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence1Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon4As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family. The workout...
-
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
-
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 652Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting...
-
SEMO historian marks 75th anniversary of World War II's endThe formal end of World War II 75 years ago Wednesday helped to cement in American minds the MacArthur myth, so says Adam Criblez, a Southeast Missouri State University historian. The 23-minute surrender ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo...
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering5David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
-
Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street3Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann,...
-
Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce development1The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to learn about life. Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the...
-
International overdose awareness day events plannedToday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention. Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out...
-
Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in June2Criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of...
-
Photo Gallery 8/31/20International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk 2020Those who have lost loved ones from overdose or are in recovery from it, and others who support the International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk gathered for the event on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Liberty Corner in Capaha Park. The event began...
-
Healthcare CEOs perspective on navigating a health system during pandemicThe past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying...
-
Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
-
Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County1About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials...
-
First day of school with the Powell family5With midday humidity still hours away, a calming morning air and a colorful sky filled the Powell family's quiet Cape Girardeau neighborhood shortly after as Dustin Powell entered the kitchen to begin cooking breakfast. Vibrant shades of purple and...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/30/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 27 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Clerk bracing for record turnout, rents more space7Cape Girardeau County election officials are bracing for a record voter turnout this fall both absentee and in-person. With that in mind, the County Commission voted Thursday to rent space in Cape Girardeaus Osage Centre to accommodate voter...
-
Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues32In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
-
SEMO's River Campus dean talks art in the time of coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has had to drastically cut audience sizes and access points, but Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Earl and Margie Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said...
-
Most read 8/28/20Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
-
Most read 8/27/20Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement2Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
-
Most read 8/27/20New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday2County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
-
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
-
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate33Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
-
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement10Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
-
Most read 8/25/20Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County16A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...