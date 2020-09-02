Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 2, the 246th day of 2020. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 2, 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.
On this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman's forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt offered the advice, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.
In 1930, the first nonstop airplane flight from Europe to the U.S. was completed in 37 hours as Capt. Dieudonne Costes and Maurice Bellonte of France arrived in Valley Stream, New York, aboard their Breguet 19 biplane, which bore the symbol of a large question mark.
In 1944, during World War II, Navy pilot Lt. (jg) George Herbert Walker Bush was shot down by Japanese forces as he completed a bombing run over the Bonin Islands. (Bush was rescued by the crew of the submarine USS Finback; his two crew members, however, died.)
In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.
In 1963, "The CBS Evening News" with Walter Cronkite was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television's first half-hour nightly newscast.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable. The first automatic teller machine (ATM) to utilize magnetic-striped cards was opened to the public at Chemical Bank in New York. (Called a "Docuteller," it was developed by Donald C. Wetzel.)
In 1993, the United States and Russia formally ended decades of competition in space by agreeing to a joint venture to build a space station.
In 1998, a Swissair MD-11 jetliner crashed off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 people aboard.
In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina. Scorched by criticism about sluggish federal help, President George W. Bush toured the Gulf Coast and met with state and local officials, including New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin; at one point, Bush praised FEMA Director Michael Brown, telling him, "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job."
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was laid to rest on a grassy hill at the U.S. Naval Academy, after a horse-drawn caisson carrying the senator's casket led a procession of mourners from the academy's chapel to its cemetery.
Ten years ago: Israeli and Palestinian leaders pledged in a first round of renewed peace talks in Washington to keep meeting at regular intervals. Seattle Storm forward Lauren Jackson was selected the WNBA's most valuable player for the third time in her career.
Five years ago: Overcoming ferocious opposition, President Barack Obama secured a legacy-defining foreign policy victory as Senate Democrats clinched the necessary votes to ensure the Iran nuclear agreement survived in Congress. President Obama crossed the Arctic Circle in a first by a sitting U.S. president, telling residents in the far-flung Alaska village of Kotzebue that their plight resulting from climate change should be the world's wake-up call on global warming. In one of the most haunting images from the Syrian migrant crisis, the lifeless body of 3-year-old Alan Kurdi was photographed lying on a Turkish beach after he, his 5-year-old brother and their mother died when their rubber boat capsized as it headed for Greece.
One year ago: A fire swept a boat carrying recreational scuba divers that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast; the captain and four other crew members were able to escape the flames, but 34 people who were trapped below died. Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas as the fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill; the storm would leave at least 70 people dead and cause more than $3 billion in damage.
Today's Birthdays: Dancer-actor Marge Champion is 101. Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 89. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 83. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Singer Joe Simon is 77. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 72. Actor Mark Harmon is 69. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 68. Actor Linda Purl is 65. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 60. Actor Keanu Reeves is 56. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 55. Actor Salma Hayek is 54. Actor Tuc Watkins is 54. Actor Kristen Cloke is 52. Actor Cynthia Watros is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer K-Ci is 51. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 47. Actor Michael Lombardi is 46. Actor Tiffany Hines is 43. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 43. Actor Jonathan Kite is 41. Actor Joshua Henry is 36. Actor Allison Miller is 35. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 33. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 31.
-
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Cape County records two coronavirus deathsTwo more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester1In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash3Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
-
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence1Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon4As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family. The workout...
-
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
-
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 652Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting...
-
SEMO historian marks 75th anniversary of World War II's endThe formal end of World War II 75 years ago Wednesday helped to cement in American minds the MacArthur myth, so says Adam Criblez, a Southeast Missouri State University historian. The 23-minute surrender ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo...
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering5David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
-
Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street3Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann,...
-
Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce development1The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to learn about life. Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the...
-
International overdose awareness day events plannedToday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention. Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out...
-
Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in June2Criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of...
-
Photo Gallery 8/31/20International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk 2020Those who have lost loved ones from overdose or are in recovery from it, and others who support the International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk gathered for the event on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Liberty Corner in Capaha Park. The event began...
-
Healthcare CEOs perspective on navigating a health system during pandemicThe past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying...
-
Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
-
Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County1About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials...
-
First day of school with the Powell family5With midday humidity still hours away, a calming morning air and a colorful sky filled the Powell family's quiet Cape Girardeau neighborhood shortly after as Dustin Powell entered the kitchen to begin cooking breakfast. Vibrant shades of purple and...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/30/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 27 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Clerk bracing for record turnout, rents more space7Cape Girardeau County election officials are bracing for a record voter turnout this fall both absentee and in-person. With that in mind, the County Commission voted Thursday to rent space in Cape Girardeaus Osage Centre to accommodate voter...
-
Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues32In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
-
SEMO's River Campus dean talks art in the time of coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has had to drastically cut audience sizes and access points, but Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Earl and Margie Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said...
-
Most read 8/28/20Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
-
Most read 8/27/20Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement2Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
-
Most read 8/27/20New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday2County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
-
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
-
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate33Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
-
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement10Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
-
Most read 8/25/20Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County16A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...