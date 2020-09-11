Satire: Ready. Fire. Aim.
This article is satire and contains elements that are not real. Well, except for this disclaimer. It's a real disclaimer.
The past six months have been a wild decade. We're living in a maddening timeline where the economy is both bullish (tech companies) and bearish (everything else) at the same time.
Despite the massive disruption to small businesses wrought by the pandemic, some entrepreneurs have been able to take advantage of the new reality. Here are some ventures that may or may not be coming to a stock portfolio near you.
Video conferencing 2.0
Video conferencing systems have been a hot business lately, but that doesn't mean they couldn't be improved. A new platform, Zilchr, promises to deliver features designed specifically for the Work From Home era.
"We all know that online meetings drag out too long," explained Gunna B. Rich, the founder of Zilchr. "That's why our system sets strict time limits on meetings. When you hit the time limit, Zilchr starts piping in music and steadily increases the volume until everyone hangs up. It's just like what happens at the Academy Awards when acceptance speeches run too long."
In a twist, the time limit is based on the number of participants: the larger the meeting, the shorter the time.
"Our system is built around a well-known principle: the importance of a meeting is inversely proportional to the number of participants," Rich said.
Another feature is an advanced AI system that determines whether participants actually want to attend the meeting. If invitees are slow to register, Zilchr can be configured to cancel the meeting preemptively.
Rich explained, "Let's be honest here: Everybody gets a little jolt of giddiness when they learn they don't have to attend a previously scheduled meeting. In the history of capitalism, has anybody ever been unhappy that a meeting was canceled? No! This feature is a huge morale and productivity booster."
Ad-supported printers
With fewer people working in offices, the demand for printing hard-copy documents has cratered. Businesses are finding it harder to justify the high costs of printers and their insatiable appetite for devouring ink and toner cartridges.
In response, one manufacturer has launched a spinoff company, called PaperBlastr, to sell printers and cartridges at a discount in exchange for permission to include advertisements on the printed pages.
"Think about how much paper is wasted," explained Packlett Heward, V.P. of Marketing and Spin Control for PaperBlastr. "You go to print a document and, no matter what, there's always a dangling line that ends up requiring an extra page. We take advantage of the empty space on that page to insert advertisements providing valuable money-saving coupons or other promotions."
The company is working on a machine-learning system that will match advertisements with the content of the pages that are printed, as if we didn't already have enough devices spying on us.
Twitter bots to defeat other bots
Studies show that an uncomfortably large percentage of content on Twitter is generated by bots. These automated software programs can spew far more tweets and responses than any human could ever imagine.
Hoping to fight fire with fire, one software engineer, Skylar "Sky" Nette, has developed an automated bot that reads Twitter for you.
"My bot is programmed to detect other bots and filter out their tweets, generating a quick summary of quality Twitter statuses that were actually posted by humans. The report can be read in seconds."
Of course, Nette is concerned that the bad guys will deploy new bots to counteract his bot. But he's ready: "I have another bot that can detect when competing bots are trying to detect my bot. And I'm working on a third bot that will have the ability to evolve to handle any future threats."
Dr. Les Clew, a futurist at a think tank, recently said, "If current trends continue, Twitter will soon find itself in a vicious cycle of bot warfare. All human users will be replaced by billions of self-evolving bots."
He added ominously, "If human civilization is ever wiped out, we can count on two things surviving: cockroaches and Twitter bots trolling each other."
Aerial package delivery system
The popularity of E-commerce has exploded during the pandemic, but the logistics of delivering so many packages has proven daunting to any company not named Amazon.
One start-up venture, Flingr, intends to offer a new delivery mechanism that carries packages through the air, but without relying on drones. Their secret: SPLAT (Swift Package Levered Aerial Transport). You may know it better as a trebuchet.
"We strategically position landing pads and launch platforms so that packages can be efficiently thrown through the air from town to town, eventually reaching your front yard," explained company spokesperson Kat A. Pulte.
She continued, "The technology might appear to come from the Middle Ages, but it's actually quite advanced, using the latest in laser-guided aiming techniques to guide the packages to within 3 inches of their target. The beauty is that flung packages aren't subject to as many FAA regulations, so we can deploy our system immediately without going through all of the red tape that drones require."
Stock tips from people who are bad at stock tips
As previously explored in this column, the stock market has been propelled recently by newbie stock traders eager to find gambling opportunities while casinos and sports books were closed.
But not everyone has done well. The old joke is that 90% of new customers at brokerages will lose 90% of their balances within 90 days.
One trader, Mark Poor, has made waves by documenting his 24 consecutive losing stock picks. "I'm terrible at this," he said. "Here I am stupidly investing in blue-chip stalwarts like Boeing and GE that refuse to go up. Meanwhile, Kodak turns out to be the stock pick of the year. Who even knew Kodak was still in business?"
"Every stock I've ignored has made a V-shaped recovery while every stock I've played is stuck in an L-shaped non-recovery."
That's when Poor realized that he could make money by losing money. "If I'm always right about being wrong, then I can sell my stock picks to other traders and they can make money by inversing my moves. It can't fail!"
Poor has launched Inversr, a subscription-based website that provides stock tips from the world's most unsuccessful traders. The slogan says it all: "We lose money so you don't have to!"
-
Free lunches available for children in Cape GirardeauThanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a school in the district,...
-
Engaging more volunteers desired for Cape Girardeau city government1The City of Cape Girardeau has 19 volunteer citizen advisory boards and commissions that meet with some regularity on a wide variety of areas ranging from historic preservation to planning and zoning, from municipal airport operations to the...
-
Cape County takes no action on tax deferment opportunityAn optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees paychecks apparently wont affect Cape Girardeau County government employees. Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from...
-
SEMO expands test-optional admissions for Fall 20213Southeast Missouri State University will expand test-optional admissions and scholarships for new students in fall 2021, president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday. Test-optional means students are not required to submit an ACT or SAT score to...
-
Cape Arts Council craft fair going online for 2020The Arts Council of Southeast Missouris Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza, initially set to celebrate its 50th anniversary Nov. 21 and 22 this year, will be held online only, council director Sara Steffens announced Thursday. After...
-
Commissioners approve more coronavirus reimbursementsSeveral businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses theyve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will...
-
SFMC physician questions coronavirus symptom 'order'4The Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalist credited with developing a comprehensive hospital response to COVID-19 said Wednesday a recent University of Southern California study on coronavirus order doesnt entirely square with her...
-
Nash Road in Cape County to close for utility workRoute AB Nash Road in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform utility work, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The closed section is 180 feet west of County Road 217. The work will take...
-
Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau (Video Included)2An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without...
-
Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in area16More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the largest increase in cases, 26. The new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus pushed the countys total number of cases...
-
Community leader Raymond Buhs dies at 943Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs. Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community. In 2018, he...
-
Cape agrees to give CSA monument to original donor10By a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to give the recently relocated Confederate States of America monument back to its donor. In a Sept. 1 letter addressed to deputy city manager Molly Mehner, the Missouri...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/10/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 3 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Jackson aldermen accept bids on major projectsJackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated. In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a...
-
-
Chester Bridge repairs completed, weight limit to be restored2After working into Tuesday night, Missouri Department of Transportation crews completed repairs to the Missouri Highway 51 bridge over the Mississippi River (the Chester Bridge) Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge's load limit...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council gives preliminary OK to drop pet licensing3By a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step Tuesday to eliminate the municipal dog and cat license program. During the councils study session, Anna Kangas the citys...
-
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 923Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
-
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus13The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
United Way moves campaign kickoff online1Normally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign. But this isnt a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many...
-
-
Saliva test for coronavirus not available for SEMOGetting your saliva examined to get a quick answer about coronavirus depends on where you live and more to the point, at what university you attend. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has an emergency-use authorization for what it calls...
-
SEMO Votes prepares students for election season1With the November elections quickly approaching, many are planning to cast their ballots. But students may have questions about how to register, how to make sure they are registered or what methods of voting are available to them. Southeast...
-
Residence Life at Southeast revamps cleaning proceduresThis semester, all of Southeast Missouri State University is implementing cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Residence Life is one department on campus taking extra precautionary steps to ensure dormitories stay...
-
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau5An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...
-
Photo Gallery 9/9/20Stage Combat Class at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University students gathered outside and wore face coverings for a stage combat class at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The class is taught by Associate Professor Bart Williams. In his...
-
Most read 9/8/20Rapid test for coronavirus now available in CapeStarting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175. We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally...
-
Photo Gallery 9/7/20Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel races at Flickerwood ArenaMore than 300 horses and riders from more than five states travelled to Cape Girardeau County to participate in Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel racing competition at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The four-day event included PeeWee, youth and adult...
-
Most read 9/5/20The rise, fall and revival of drive-in movie theaters2Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking...
-
Most read 9/4/20Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy8Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Most read 9/3/20'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-