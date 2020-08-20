Laser therapy can assist in the healing process

What is laser therapy and how does it work? The laser increases your bodys healing response. Specifically, ATP production is increased, which is your bodys healing supply. The laser produces heat while it is being used.

How long does it take? A treatment lasts between 8 and 15 minutes.

What can you use it on? Pain. We have used it on feet for ailments such as plantar fasciitis, heel spurs and ankle pain; its used for knees, hips and the low back post surgery (fusions); its been used to treat fibromyalgia as well as shoulders, elbows, wrists and fingers; and its also used to address carpel tunnel, arthritis, TMJ, headaches, neck pain and sinus issues.

Laser therapy cannot be used on pregnant women or those who have cancer. It also cannot be used over growth plates of children, open wounds or reproductive organs.

When do you see results? You will feel results immediately. For example, we had a runner who ran a marathon and developed heel pain. We used one time and the pain was gone. We have used it on arthritis and it took eight treatments to get rid of the pain. In some cases it reduces the pain to a manageable rate. Utilize the free consult with the doctors so they can tell you specifically about your case.

Laser therapy normally costs $750 for 10 treatments. At PC Wellness Centers we give our patients a discount and only charge $35 per treatment.

Insurance providers want us to charge a minimum of $75 per treatment, and few insurance plans cover it. We dont bill the insurance so we can make it affordable for you!

Who else uses it? The St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers have the exact same unit in their treatment facilities. In fact, every major professional league has multiple teams with this same unit. For example: NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, the Olympic team, etc.

Dr. Gregory Pursley, DC is the owner of PC Wellness Centers.