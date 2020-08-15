Letter to the Editor
Respect for the flag
Many of us were taught to respect the American flag at an early age. We said the Pledge of Allegiance at the little country school I attended, and we saluted the flag and showed respect in other ways when I was in the Army. Therefore, I cringe when I see someone disrespecting the flag.
I'm not a racist and have always opposed all forms of discrimination. I hope those who know me and have read some of my letters will agree. But when I see people kneeling in front of the flag, I can't watch. It shows disrespect to a symbol I was taught to revere. I know they are just trying to draw attention to their cause, but I question their tactics. How can disrespecting my beliefs make me respect theirs?
I know many people, especially minorities, have different life experiences than I do. I understand that they have reason to feel different about the flag and what it stands for. I abhor racism and hope the day comes when it doesn't exist. But I don't think publicly showing disrespect for our country's flag will lead us to that day. I fear it will only make the wait a little longer.
We live in troubled times, with protests and riots that remind me of the '60s. Then, flags were burned to protest the Vietnam war. Now, flags are disrespected to protest racism. Both, good causes. But I still cringe.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau
