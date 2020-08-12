Drury Hotels recognized (again) by national study

Editorial

Drury Hotels took home a prestigious recognition recently for the 15th consecutive year.

The national hotel chain, with its roots in Cape Girardeau, was recognized with the highest rating for guest satisfaction in the "Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" category by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.

Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz recently reported the J.D. Power satisfaction study was based on data gathered from June 2019 to March 2020 from nearly 38,000 people who stayed in a North American hotel. It measured seven categories: reservations, arrival/departure, guest room, food/beverage, services/amenities, hotel facilities and cost/fees.

This is a significant accomplishment for Drury Hotels, which has a reputation of providing top-notch customer service and quality accommodations. It's nice to cheer on a national company that can trace its roots back to Southeast Missouri. The Drury family, along with their 5,000 employees in 27 states, are to be commended. We're certainly proud of their success and happy they have been recognized yet again on a national level.