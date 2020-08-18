Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 231st day of 2020. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women's right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
On this date:
In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)
In 1838, the first marine expedition sponsored by the U.S. government set sail from Hampton Roads, Virginia; the crews traveled the southern Pacific Ocean, gathering scientific information.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
In 1846, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces led by Gen. Stephen W. Kearny occupied Santa Fe in present-day New Mexico.
In 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars' worth of damage.
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Fla., ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
In 2009, former South Korean President and Nobel Peace laureate Kim Dae-jung died in Seoul.
In 2014, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the National Guard to Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis convulsed by protests over the fatal shooting of a Black teen. Don Pardo, 96, a durable radio and television announcer known for his introductions with a booming baritone on "Saturday Night Live" and other shows, died in Tucson, Arizona.
In 2017, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's top White House strategist, was forced out of his post by Trump; Bannon returned immediately as executive chairman to Breitbart News, which he led before joining Trump's campaign. (Bannon would step down as Breitbart chairman in January 2018 after the release of a book in which he criticized Trump and members of his family.)
Ten years ago: General Motors filed the first batch of paperwork to sell stock to the public again, a significant step toward shedding U.S. government ownership a year after the automaker had filed for bankruptcy. A bull leapt into the packed grandstands of a bullring in northern Spain and ran amok, charging and trampling spectators and leaving dozens of people injured. (The bull was brought under control by handlers and was later killed.)
Five years ago: The Food and Drug Administration approved Addyi, the world's first prescription drug designed to boost sexual desire in women. Bud Yorkin, a director and producer who helped forge a new brand of topical TV comedy with the 1970s hit "All in the Family," died in Los Angeles at age 89.
One year ago: Kathleen Blanco, who became Louisiana's first female governor only to see her political career derailed by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, died in hospice care in Lafayette, Louisiana at the age of 76; she'd struggled for years with cancer. Broadcaster Jack Whitaker, who reported on events ranging from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's Triple Crown, died in Devon, Pennsylvania; he was 95.
Today's Birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Movie director Roman Polanski is 87. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 84. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 78. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 75. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 70. Country singer Jamie O'Hara is 70. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 59. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 59. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 58. Bluegrass musician Jimmy Mattingly is 58. Actor Adam Storke is 58. Actor Craig Bierko is 56. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 52. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 51. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 45. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 44. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 44. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 42. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 41. Actor Mika Boorem is 33. Actor Maia Mitchell is 27. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 26. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 25.
More to explore
-
Area mail carrier representative 'concerned' over Trump's words3The business agent who represents postal workers in Southeast Missouri says he is very concerned about statements President Donald Trump has been making about the United States Postal Service (USPS) leading up to the November general...
-
Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau2Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...
-
-
Saint Francis announces health insurance plans4Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
-
Cape County Dem chairman speaks on 'strangest' year, hope for party locally5The chairman of Cape Girardeau Countys Democratic Party committee admits the 2020 virtual Democratic National Convention taking place this week is a real oddity. This is by far the strangest political year I can imagine, said Jonathan Kessler of...
-
-
-
New coronavirus fatality reportedAlthough health officials in several counties in the region did not update COVID-19 case numbers Monday, the three counties reporting new cases accounted for four dozen new instances of the disease associated with coronavirus. An additional death...
-
Contact-tracing course accepting studentsA contact tracing course offered by Continuing Education at Southeast Missouri State University is now accepting students. Participants can learn the basics of contact tracing, and practice techniques for collecting relevant information from people...
-
-
Local News 8/17/20Police pursuit ends with crash into Pulaski County home leaving 1 dead, multiple injuredOne person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a structure about 2:29 a.m. at 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois. Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was...
-
-
Living color: Marie Nowell takes comfort in coloringAs a summer storm gathered outside, 92-year-old Marie Nowell spent the last Thursday afternoon in July in a comfortable chair with a box of crayons, coaxing a cartoon bobcat from monochrome to technicolor. "When I get these last two done, I'll have...
-
Scott County distributes $3 million in CARES Act funds; $1 million remainingBENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has awarded nearly $3 million in CARES Act payments to county entities. In May, Scott County received $4,491,008 in CARES Act money from the Missouri Treasurer's office and as of Friday morning, the...
-
Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases13Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease...
-
-
Perry Co. hostel caters to cyclistsPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hostels are a common sight in Europe, dotting the landscape with doors open to travelers on a budget. The Perry County Tourism Board is bringing that accessible lodging style to Perryville, where Caroline's Bicycle Hostel is...
-
Humane Society SEMO speeds up shelter groundbreakingLess than three months ago, the financial stresses of COVID-19 forced Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to announce it was delaying groundbreaking for a proposed new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center until 2021....
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-16-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 General Revenue, Parks and Recreation, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-16-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-16-20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 13 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary9As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...
-
Cape County moves closer to 911 texting capabilityCape Girardeau County has taken another step toward adding texting capability to its 911 emergency system. The County Commission on Thursday approved a resolution to accept a $9,140 grant from the Missouri 911 Service Board. That money will be...
-
Contact-tracing class offers practical know-howA new course offered by Southeast Missouri State Universitys Continuing Education aims to give practical experience and instruction to potential contact tracers to aid in the fight against COVID-19s spread. John Kraemer, professor in Southeasts...
-
Reparations, systematic oppression discussed during Gateway Church town hall9Prospective presidential candidates and the Black Lives Matter movement were just two of the topics raised Thursday night during a panel focusing on "the matters of black life" and institutional structures of economic, educational and political...
-
Cape Central staff, teachers prepare for online learning1In March, when Cape Girardeaus public schools closed due to the COVID-19 threat, all instruction went from in-person to online in a matter of days. Now, theres a solid plan in place. James Russell, technology instruction specialist, and Tina...
-
Most read 8/14/20Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway6A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away...
-
Most read 8/13/20Get to a puppy party and back to nature this weekendOne year after a beagle/dachshund mix with a "tail" on his forehead was rescued from the side of a road, Narwhal, the magical unicorn dog, is turning 1-year-old, and Mac's Mission, a special-needs animal rescue based in Cape Girardeau, is throwing a...
-
Most read 8/13/20The world is a' changing, and so is BG'sBGs Olde Tyme Deli is one of the few restaurants to which Id give the title of Cape Girardeau Staple. It has been around since 1980, forty big years. I will admit that I havent visited BGs that much lately. We would go in when my husband got a...
-
Most read 8/12/20Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in Missouri2A new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
-
Most read 8/11/20Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park9The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
-
Most read 8/11/20Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus5A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...