Today in History
Today is Friday, Aug. 21, the 234th day of 2020. There are 132 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 21, 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites. (Turner was later executed.)
On this date:
In 1609, Galileo Galilei demonstrated his new telescope to a group of officials atop the Campanile in Venice.
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman ended the Lend-Lease program that had shipped some $50 billion in aid supplies to America's allies during World War II.
In 1961, country singer Patsy Cline recorded the Willie Nelson song "Crazy" in Nashville for Decca Records. (The recording was released in October 1961.)
In 1963, martial law was declared in South Vietnam as police and army troops began a violent crackdown on Buddhist anti-government protesters.
In 1983, Philippine opposition leader Benigno S. Aquino Jr., ending a self-imposed exile in the United States, was shot dead moments after stepping off a plane at Manila International Airport.
In 1987, Sgt. Clayton Lonetree, the first Marine court-martialed for spying, was convicted in Quantico, Va., of passing secrets to the KGB. (Lonetree ended up serving eight years in a military prison.)
In 1991, the hard-line coup against Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev collapsed in the face of a popular uprising led by Russian Federation President Boris N. Yeltsin.
In 1992, an 11-day siege began at the cabin of white separatist Randy Weaver in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, as government agents tried to arrest Weaver for failing to appear in court on charges of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns; on the first day of the siege, Weaver's teenage son, Samuel, and Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.
In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.
In 2000, rescue efforts to reach the sunken Russian nuclear submarine Kursk ended with divers announcing none of the 118 sailors had survived.
In 2014, Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the Missouri National Guard to begin withdrawing from Ferguson, where nightly scenes of unrest had erupted since a white police officer fatally shot a Black 18-year-old nearly two weeks earlier.
Ten years ago: Iranian and Russian engineers began loading fuel into Iran's first nuclear power plant, which Moscow promised to safeguard to prevent material at the site from being used in any potential weapons production. A Vincent van Gogh painting, "Poppy Flowers," was stolen in broad daylight from Cairo's Mahmoud Khalil Museum. (Although Egyptian authorities initially said they'd recovered the painting the same day at the Cairo airport, that report turned out to be erroneous; the painting remains missing.) Emmy-winning CBS News correspondent Harold Dow died at age 62.
Five years ago: A trio of Americans, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, and a British businessman, Chris Norman, tackled and disarmed a Moroccan gunman on a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris. First Lt. Shaye Haver of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Capt. Kristen Griest of Orange, Connecticut, became the first female soldiers to complete the Army's rigorous Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Mike Fiers pitched the second no-hitter in the major leagues in nine days, leading the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
One year ago: Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said he had scrapped his trip to Denmark because the country's prime minister had made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland as absurd. Trump signed an order erasing the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal student loan debt owed by tens of thousands of disabled military veterans.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 88. Actor Clarence Williams III is 81. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 81. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 75. Actor Patty McCormack is 75. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 73. Actor Loretta Devine is 71. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 69. Singer Glenn Hughes is 68. Country musician Nick Kane is 66. Actor Kim Cattrall is 64. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 61. Actor Cleo King is 58. Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 54. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 53. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 51. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 50. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 50. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 49. Actor Alicia Witt is 45. Singer Kelis is 41. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 41. TV personality Brody Jenner is 37. Singer Melissa Schuman is 36. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 34. Actor Carlos Pratts is 34. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 34. Actor Cody Kasch is 33. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 32. Actor Hayden Panettiere (pan'-uh-tee-EHR') is 31. Actor RJ Mitte is 28. Actor Maxim Knight is 21.
More to explore
-
Cape County's CART fund benefits from boost in car, fuel salesSales of cars, trucks, gasoline and diesel fuel in Cape Girardeau County apparently increased significantly in July, based on tax revenue generated by those sales the county received this week. Appearing Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County...
-
Two area bankers say no hurry on PPP forgivenessThose who received pandemic-generated Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) money through the Small Business Administration may wonder whether those low-interest loans will be forgiven. The advice from First Missouri State Banks Jay Knudtson and...
-
Notre Dame senior scores perfect 36 on the ACT2Claire Southard, daughter of Steve and Julie Southard and a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, the school announced Thursday. Southard also achieved a perfect score of 36 in each...
-
Public input sought for state parks at Sept. 3 meetingAn informational meeting for both Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, 100 Court St. in Jackson. Representatives from the park and site will be...
-
Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus1Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining. The release included a list of measures...
-
-
Big River receives $2.9 million broadband grant8More than 1,700 homes in Cape Girardeau County as well as farms, businesses and the public school systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will benefit from a $2.9 million grant for broadband internet expansion announced Wednesday by the federal...
-
City of Cape considering term limits for boards, commissions5Cape Girardeau City Council will consider making it easier for citizens to serve on city boards and commissions when it convenes again in September. Many city panels limit the length of service to three consecutive full terms. If we limit service...
-
Cycling for a cause, poems, a new dinosaur exhibitType 1 diabetes is a potentially devastating condition for people whose pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to metabolize sugar. T1 means continual blood sugar testing, and if left untreated or mismanaged, side effects can include loss of kidney...
-
Cape TIF Commission OKs building renovation plan on Broadway2A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the citys TIF Commission. If approved by the council, the $1.3 million...
-
Five dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region1More than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Cape Girardeau County reported the largest increase, 25 new cases (816 total, 675 recoveries, six deaths) of the disease associated with coronavirus. Scott County officials...
-
-
Ground-A-Bout new location announcedJackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning. Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in...
-
-
Cape man sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for drug use, firearmsLaMichael L. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/20/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Roadwork in Cape Girardeau CountyRoute F and Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. Work on Route F will extend from Route OO to County Road 324 near Tilsit. Weather permitting,...
-
Cape West Cinema prepares to reopenMove over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business. Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced...
-
Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue6Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
-
North Farmington Road improvements continueRoad improvements are continuing on North Farmington Road in Jackson, according to a Jackson Public Works Department news release. The contractor -- ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau -- has completed the first phase of the project, from Donna Lane to...
-
Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in CapeRocky Strand of Gordonville and his wife, Laura, are part of a growing trend among U.S. church leaders. The Strands are so-called bivocational pastors, meaning they lead a Cape Girardeau church, but they also hold secular jobs. Rocky is a...
-
Most counties in region report gaining ground on coronavirus2For the most part, health officials in the region reported gaining ground on COVID-19 in the past few days. Officials with county health agencies reported a number of new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, but several reported more...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/20Move-ins begin at Southeast for new students and new incoming studentsNew students and new transfer students begin moving onto campus as move-in week continues Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The university developed a drive-through check-in process in the Show Me...
-
-
-
-
Most read 8/18/20Saint Francis announces health insurance plans9Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
-
Most read 8/18/20Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau1Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...
-
Most read 8/17/20Night spot to reopen with 'new vibe'A downtown bar that was a popular hangout for university students and other "20-somethings" before it closed more than two years ago is poised to open this week with a new name, new owner and a new vibe. During a pandemic. I spent part of Friday...
-
Most read 8/15/20Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases13Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease...
-
-
Most read 8/14/20Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary9As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...
-
Most read 8/14/20Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway6A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away...