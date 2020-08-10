Prayer 8-10-20
O God, we praise you, for all your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal. Amen.
More to explore
Cape County Clerk, staff guide coronavirus-era election, prepare for NovemberThis past Tuesday began for Kara Clark Summers like most Election Days: at 3:30 a.m. Though by her own admission not a morning person, the Cape Girardeau county clerk and her team would spend the next 20 hours or so doing, well, just about...
Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 55Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...
Fourth suspect arrested in Cape homicide investigation, 1 at largeFour of five suspects in the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody. Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree...
Photo Gallery 8/9/20S.T.A.N.D. protest at Freedom CornerMore than 50 people participated in an all-day Standing Together Against National Discrimination (STAND) protest event co-hosted by Midwest Council for Civil Rights and Missouri Social Activism on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event...
Southeast uses face shields to "Bring It On! The Musical"Pairing energetic cheerleading performances with modern safety measures, the cast and crew of 'Bring It On! The Musical' brings a spunky story of competitive spirit to audiences at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. 'Bring It On!...
City of Cape to resume utility disconnects7The City of Cape Girardeau will resume utility disconnects for nonpayment Wednesday. Water, sewer and trash customers with delinquent accounts began receiving disconnection notices about four weeks ago, according to a city social media post, but...
Union County, Illinois, reaches 'warning' level with coronavirusIllinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19. More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000...
More contestants taking part in rodeo due to virus1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Rodeo week in Sikeston is a busy one. This year, though, it is a little different. As everyone continues to live in a strange time, the show is still going on, as the 68th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday...
SEMO reopening child care buildingMore than 150 children will return to Southeast Missouri State University's child care center Monday, nearly six months after it was closed for repairs, renovations and potential mold removal. "We feel very blessed to all be under one roof again,"...
Ex-SEMO prof on Truman, A-bomb anniversary8Former Southeast Missouri State University history department chairman Dr. Wayne H. Bowen, a scholar specializing in the life and times of President Harry Truman, said the 33rd president "agonized" over his decision to drop the atomic bomb on the...
Swan picks up two votes in Cape County official results6The Republican primary race for state Senate District 27 tightened a bit Friday, but only by two votes. Cape Girardeau County elections personnel released official results from Tuesday's primary voting, and the final tally in the race between two...
Judge Koester looking ahead to new area of law in 32nd DistrictNewly appointed judge Julia Koester will assume her role on the bench Aug. 17, as Division 4 associate judge for the 32nd Judicial District. Koester addressed the Republican Women's Club at the group's monthly meeting Friday at Delmonico's in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-10-20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 6 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion3Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
American Tractor Museum recalls countrys agricultural legacy4PERRYVILLE, Mo. Kenny Buchheit and his family have assembled an assortment of 60 farm tractors in the new American Tractor Museum, which will have its grand opening Saturday. Walking the showrooms of the nascent museum, situated at the back of a...
Adult Education and Literacy Program offers free HiSET prep classesAdults who need a high school diploma can study up for free as part of a program offered in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region, thanks to newly expanded services at Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy Program. Adults age 17 or older...
40 new cases of coronavirus, one death reported in region ThursdayForty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday, and another death was attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The virus death was the first in Bollinger County, Missouri, which reported three new COVID-19 cases,...
Cape County commissioners make library board appointmentThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday appointed Andy Meyer of Jackson to the Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees. Meyer replaces Steve Burk, who had resigned from the board. Meyers term will run through June 30.
Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede19Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently wont need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media...
Charley's Caring Boxes, First Friday and weaving it inMichelle Prichard's son Charley is 10 and a student at Jackson public schools. Diagnosed with autism at age 2, he's been in special education classes all along, and, Prichard said, she saw potential to help. "Given the circumstances of what we're...
Jordan 'surprised,' 'thankful' to be pioneer as Cape County coroner10Wavis Jordan, the coroner-elect of Cape Girardeau County, said he is surprised and thankful to be elected to a four-year term Tuesday. Jordan was at work at Rhodes convenience store on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson when he got word he had...
AG Schmitt intervenes in broadband grant challenge in Southeast MissouriThousands of Southeast Missouri residents currently without high-speed internet service could benefit from a recent government ruling clearing the way for broadband infrastructure improvements throughout the region. The ruling by the Federal...
Cape County faring better than state with coronavirus7Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials released data Wednesday showing the countys population is faring better against COVID-19 in some respects than the states population as a whole. The countys positivity rate, for example, is 5.7%...
Third suspect in custody, 2 at large in July 20 homicide investigationA third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, according to a Wednesday news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Derrick D. Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Illinois, was peacefully taken into...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/6/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 3 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday7Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of...
Rehder ekes out state Senate win; Wallingford, Burger win House races15Four-tenths of 1% separated two state representatives seeking a state Senate seat. Complete but unofficial results showed Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, eked out the win against Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau by 141 votes 16,834 to 16,693 in...
Dickerson, Koeper reelected; Jordan takes race for Cape County coroner1Tuesday was a historic day for Cape Girardeau County politics. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson became the first woman elected to a full term as she easily defeated Drew Juden to win the Republican primary. There is no opposition in the November...
Mixed reaction at Cape City Council to P&Z members' apology16Two members of Cape Girardeaus Planning and Zoning Commission sent a formal apology for words spoken off-mic at a P&Z meeting last month that seemed to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement. P&Z members Tom Welch and Kevin Greaser submitted a...
Health officials report nearly five dozen new coronavirus casesAfter a relatively quiet few days, area health officials reported nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Union County, Illinois, had the largest increase in cases, with Southern Seven Health Department reporting 22 new cases. The county has seen a...
Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large5Thomas Q. Bean was taken into custody Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. Officers located Bean inside of a residence in...
Most read 8/1/20Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seat11In what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The...