Back to School Sales Tax Holiday should provide a boost for local retail

Editorial

This weekend is the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri.

Through Sunday, certain school items, clothing, computer software, personal computers, computer peripheral devices and graphic calculators will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225% sales tax.

Local municipalities also have the choice of whether to opt-in to the sales tax holiday. Cape Girardeau County will waive its sales tax, as will the City of Jackson. The City of Cape Girardeau will not. However, in previous years some retailers have chosen to make up the difference as part of their sales strategy. And there should be plenty of good deals in addition to the sales tax break.

Also taking place this weekend is the United Way of Southeast Missouri Stuff the Bus drive. In lieu of a physical bus to stuff, donations are being accepted online at unitedwayofsemo.org/stuff-the-bus-fund. Or you can mail donations to the United Way of Southeast Missouri located at 1417D N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. The drive will continue throughout August.

Shopping in-person has taken a back seat over the last six months during this COVID-19 pandemic. But stores are open and need your support. Shopping locally helps keep dollars in the community to support local businesses and the people they employ. Take precautions, wear a mask and social distance. But ultimately, we hope you choose to shop locally and give our local retailers a boost -- both this weekend during the sales tax holiday and going forward.