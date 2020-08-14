Now read this: "In Five Years," by Rebecca Serle

Dannie Kohan knows what she wants out of life, and she is well on the way to getting it. She just interviewed for a position at Wachtell, a prestigious law firm she has dreamed about joining since her childhood. Her long-term boyfriend David proposed to her only a few hours ago, and as she sits sleepily on the couch, she is sure her life is right on schedule.

But with all of the wine and excitement from the long day, Dannie falls asleep and wakes up five years in the future on Dec. 15, 2025. However, the life she sees isn't what she expects. In this future, she lives in a strange apartment with furnishings she's never seen before and a man she's never met. She has a fling that sets her reeling with guilt and confusion. And when she wakes up in the present, she has a creeping suspicion her dream was more of a premonition.

Rather than dig into the reasons this may have happened, Dannie tries to move on with her life by diving into her work and ignoring the entire problem. That is, until four years later when the man from her future shows up in her present looking just as good as she remembered. Now December is looming closer, and Dannie needs to figure out how to keep her world from falling apart.

Rebecca Serle's "In Five Years" was not the traditional romance novel I was expecting, and it had a surprising ending even though Serle gave away the end of the novel at the very beginning. This tactic worked well because the writing was cleverly constructed. It made reading this novel enjoyable, and I would definitely recommend it, but I will say that some of this book's twists were heartbreaking.

If you are looking for titles similar to this, Novelist suggests "What Alice Forgot," by Liane Moriarty, in which a woman has forgotten the last 10 years of her life and is on the brink of losing the man she loves. Another suggestion is "One Day in December," by Josie Silver, which is Laurie's story as she deals with seeing the man she believes is her soulmate dating her best friend. The library has all of these books as physical copies and as eBooks.

Sarah Vohsen is a member of the Adult Services depart- ment at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.