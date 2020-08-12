A Look Back

Published Aug. 6, 1958, pg. 1

An old-time threshing was a rarity in Cape Girardeau County in August 1958, when this photograph was taken. But not so many years before, this was the only threshing method. The scene is on the J.A. Young farm east of Oak Ridge, and in the separator, from the left, is Payton Miller and Albert Tuschhoff, owner of the threshing rig. Gene Myers and Lonnie Grebe are pitching bundles from the mule-drawn wagon into the maw of the separator. Tuschhoff started with a thresher in 1903, has owned four of those similar to the one shown here and has worn out two steam traction engines. A tractor is used to provide power. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)