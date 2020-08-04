Letter to the Editor
Taking care of our own
Why, when the rich people, corps. and financial groups need help, the bail-out is shared by the 98% outside that group. But if the overwhelming majority need help, it's wealth redistribution and socialism?
A fair and decent society takes care of their own.
PAUL HERZBERGER, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
-
-
Editorial (8/4/20)It's Election Day in Missouri. Make your voice heard.Today is Election Day in Missouri with primaries for state and local positions on the ballot along with a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. This is a different kind of election. Because of...
-
-
Leftist rioters are literal revolutionariesHow do we make sense of the nonstop craziness going on in our society? Is there a common denominator, or is it all happening randomly? Well, it's unlikely that multiple sectors of society just happen to be imploding at the same time without some...
-
Assessing unemployment insurance and incentivesEarlier this year, the U.S. government passed the largest piece of stimulus legislation in our nation's history. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act included a very generous expansion of unemployment insurance benefits. The idea...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/31/20)Medicaid expansion on the ballot TuesdayExpanding access to Medicaid will appear on Tuesday's ballot as Constitutional Amendment 2. Medicaid is the federal health program that covers those who meet certain income, age or disability requirements. Missouri adults with dependent children are...
-
Column (7/30/20)The latest news about Covid-19, vaccines, a local church exposure and Cape County statisticsSeveral potential vaccines have moved into the next stage of trials with two in the United States now in 30,000-person studies. Early results are promising, leading health officials to start discussing who will receive vaccines first.
-
-
-
Editorial (7/29/20)Speak up to help law enforcement track down suspectsCape Girardeau police have made two arrests in connection to the recent homicide of Anthony Miller. Miller, 21, was killed July 20 in a Cape Girardeau apartment. Video surveillance showed five people entered the apartment through the kitchen door....
-
-
Letter (7/28/20)Support life; 'No' on Amendment 2After reading articles/letters from Missouri Catholic Conference of Bishops regarding Ballot Initiative (2020-63) to Expand Medicaid, I feel I must respond. I do understand to a degree where they are coming from on encouraging "Yes" votes on this...
-
-
Editorial (7/27/20)Off duty police sergeant, bystander help prevent near drowningA day on the water nearly turned deadly for Jody Owens. While at Whippoorwill Lake Family Campground recently, Owens tried to stand up in his kayak to look at some of the fish in the water. In doing so, the boat flipped and Owens submerged under...
-
Column (7/25/20)Why this revolution isn't like the '60sIn the 1960s and early '70s, the U.S. was convulsed by massive protests calling for radical changes in the country's attitudes on race, class, gender and sexual orientation. The Vietnam War and widespread college deferments were likely the fuel that...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/24/20)EDITORIAL: The welcome return of Cardinals baseballIt's the four words so many of us have been waiting to hear: Cardinals. Baseball. Is. Back. This will be a different kind of Opening Day for baseball, with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Still, the Redbirds return to action...
-
Voss is right person for state representativeOur state legislators are truly our voice in Jefferson City. Having represented the citizens of Cape Girardeau for 12 years on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, hardly a month went by that I was not compelled to provide feedback to our...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/22/20)Impact of Dexter businessman's generosity continues with Shriner's donationShriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis recently received a generous donation from the estate of a prominent Dexter businessman who died in 2017. Norman Harty, former bank president and founder of N.B. Harty Contractors, donated more than $8.4...
-
-
Editorial (7/20/20)Grant money available for small businesses hurt by pandemicIf you are a small-business owner in Missouri, there is grant money available to help mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Small Business Grant Program through the Missouri Department of Economic Development...
-
Editorial (7/17/20)Celebrating valedictorians and looking ahead to school in the fallOver the last few weeks, the Southeast Missourian has profiled valedictorians from area high schools. More stories are on the way. We're always impressed with the caliber of students in our area schools. These men and women have excelled in the...
-
Editorial (7/15/20)Athletes, coaches offer night of inspiration at annual Semoball AwardsSaturday night's Semoball Awards, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a bit different from previous years. But it was still an inspiring evening where many high school athletes and coaches were recognized for their efforts on the field...
-
Editorial (7/13/20)Know a Newsmaker who's making a difference? Helps us recognize them.Each summer, B Magazine solicits nominations for its Newsmakers edition. And the window for this years nominations coined the Difference Makers of 2020 is open until July 20. Newsmakers are those individuals who go above and beyond in business...