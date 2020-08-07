TBY: The First Generations: Reflections on attending college
When I was growing up, college was always part of my future plans. My mom was a professor, so the idea was always present. Because I, too, teach at a university, college has been part of my children's daily lives, as well. Even though we talk about other post-secondary options, going to college is what seems natural to them. But my parents were first-generation college students. My husband was, also.
"First-generation" can be defined in different ways, but the term typically refers to students from families in which their parents did not earn a four-year degree. According to a 2018 report from the National Center for Education Statistics, a third of today's college students are first-generation. These students tend to graduate at lower rates than their peers with parents who earned a four-year college degree. They may be held back by financial issues, but the most common problem is a lack of knowledge about how higher education works.
What knowledge could the first-generation students of today gain from three different generations of first-generation graduates? I asked Dr. Robert Hamblin, emeritus professor of Southeast's English department; Sonia Rucker, Southeast's assistant to the president for equity & diversity and dean of students; and Dulce Maldonado Muñoz, multicultural recruitment counselor for Southeast's Admissions Department, to share their stories and advice.
Hamblin earned his undergraduate degree from Delta State in 1960 and his PhD from the University of Mississippi in 1976. Rucker earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Missouri in 1995 and graduated with her Master of Science from Texas A&M in 1998. Maldonado MuÃ±oz earned her undergraduate degree from Southeast in 2017 and plans to graduate with her Master of Public Administration in 2021.
Dr. Robert Hamblin
Growing up in rural northeast Mississippi, Hamblin recalls one of his teachers telling his class, "You can work with your hands, or you can work with your mind." Dr. Hamblin states, "Most people I knew worked with their hands, and many of them had a hard life. College seemed to promise a way 'up and out.'"
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
His father had left school in fourth grade and his mother in 11th; however, they always encouraged his studies. He started at a community college and had a part-time job to help his parents with expenses. When he transferred to Delta State, the adjustment was challenging. He briefly considered dropping out when offered a full-time job with the Mississippi National Guard. But, he was afraid if he started receiving a regular paycheck, he might not return to graduate.
When asked the greatest benefit of his college education, Hamblin responded, "College opened the door for me to a comfortable and rewarding life, not merely a decent salary and job security, but even more, to a love of learning, an appreciation of the arts and a desire to travel. In short, college gave me not only a good job but also a good life."
His advice to first-generation college students would be the same he would offer any college student: "Don't fall for the prevalent argument that college is all about job and career training. Getting a good job is a secondary reward of college; the first and most important one is getting a broad, general education that will prepare you for personal fulfillment, responsible citizenship, service to others and acceptance and tolerance of those different from yourself."
Sonia Rucker
The youngest of nine children, Rucker first heard about going to college from her older siblings. She recalls coming up from Sikeston, Missouri, to visit her sister at Southeast Missouri State University. While she originally loved the sights, sounds and activities around a college campus, she later noticed the change in the way her siblings "spoke, the clothes they wore and the conversations they were having with each other and their friends. Attending college and completing their degrees had changed their lives. I began to understand that attending college was my ticket to this new life."
Throughout her childhood, her parents were very encouraging of education, if not college specifically. After her freshman year, she was "struggling financially, academically and socially" and decided to become a part-time student and find a job. That summer, she worked 12-hour shifts at a factory, which she describes as the hardest work she ever experienced in her life. She immediately went back to being a full-time student.
Rucker offered the following advice to first-generation students: "Find mentors, counselors and advisors who will be there to assist you in navigating your way through higher education. It has to begin early on -- you can't wait until you get close to applying to college -- you have to start the conversations in middle school and before the ninth grade. You should consider your possibilities limitless. You just have to find the right people and the right opportunities."
Dulce Maldonado Muñoz
Maldonado Muñoz's family moved from Mexico to the U.S. in pursuit of work and life betterment when she was eight years old. When she asked her mom about college, she states, "She gave me the impression that college is about bettering not only my life but also those who surround me. Thus, I dedicated myself wholeheartedly in high school to pursue the betterment that college would bring to my family and me."
Her intentions to attend college were solidified by going through the process of applying for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). She says she quickly realized if she received a degree, she would be more qualified and deemed worthy to remain in the U.S., adding, "It also meant I could continue to contribute to this country post-completion of my degrees."
She struggled with being homesick when she arrived at Southeast, but says, "It never crossed my mind to call it quits. There were too many people riding on my success, so I didn't consider it as an option. I was committed to seeing through the completion of my degree no matter the financial and personal burden in doing so because I knew this was the biggest investment of my life and my family."
Maldonado Muñoz's advice to first-generation students is enhanced not only by her own experience, but her experience as an admissions counselor: "Don't let the anxiety and stress of applying to colleges get the best of you; take some time to process the information from your top-choice schools and begin a dialogue with their admissions office. There you will find someone willing to help you make the college process easier for you."
Each generation has its own unique struggles, as well as some that are universal. Hamblin, Rucker and Maldonado Muñoz demonstrate that while their journeys were different, their destinations were the same. The first-generation students of tomorrow may find success if they follow in their footsteps before blazing trails of their own.
More to explore
-
Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansionPrimary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
-
American Tractor Museum recalls countrys agricultural legacy1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Kenny Buchheit and his family have assembled an assortment of 60 farm tractors in the new American Tractor Museum, which will have its grand opening Saturday. Walking the showrooms of the nascent museum, situated at the back of a...
-
Adult Education and Literacy Program offers free HiSET prep classesAdults who need a high school diploma can study up for free as part of a program offered in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region, thanks to newly expanded services at Cape Girardeau Adult Education and Literacy Program. Adults age 17 or older...
-
40 new cases of coronavirus, one death reported in region ThursdayForty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday, and another death was attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The virus death was the first in Bollinger County, Missouri, which reported three new COVID-19 cases,...
-
Cape County commissioners make library board appointmentThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday appointed Andy Meyer of Jackson to the Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees. Meyer replaces Steve Burk, who had resigned from the board. Meyers term will run through June 30.
-
Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede19Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently wont need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media...
-
Charley's Caring Boxes, First Friday and weaving it inMichelle Prichard's son Charley is 10 and a student at Jackson public schools. Diagnosed with autism at age 2, he's been in special education classes all along, and, Prichard said, she saw potential to help. "Given the circumstances of what we're...
-
-
Jordan 'surprised,' 'thankful' to be pioneer as Cape County coroner9Wavis Jordan, the coroner-elect of Cape Girardeau County, said he is surprised and thankful to be elected to a four-year term Tuesday. Jordan was at work at Rhodes convenience store on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson when he got word he had...
-
AG Schmitt intervenes in broadband grant challenge in Southeast MissouriThousands of Southeast Missouri residents currently without high-speed internet service could benefit from a recent government ruling clearing the way for broadband infrastructure improvements throughout the region. The ruling by the Federal...
-
Cape County faring better than state with coronavirus3Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials released data Wednesday showing the countys population is faring better against COVID-19 in some respects than the states population as a whole. The countys positivity rate, for example, is 5.7%...
-
Third suspect in custody, 2 at large in July 20 homicide investigationA third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, according to a Wednesday news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Derrick D. Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Illinois, was peacefully taken into...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/6/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 3 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Cape Girardeau City Hall project moving forwardNote: This story has been updated from a previous version. Cape Girardeau's future City Hall project is moving along, said Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson. The Common Pleas Courthouse and former public library downtown will be...
-
-
Cape's ECHO Center a coronavirus casualty1The State of Missouri is closing the ECHO Day Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau and the Bend Youth Center in New Madrid, Missouri. The closures are among eight state-run facilities serving at-risk youth being discontinued statewide. In a letter...
-
Funding approved for Cairo port development6CAIRO, Ill. After nearly a decade of planning, the Alexander-Cairo Port District took a major step forward Tuesday when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will provide $40 million toward construction of a new inland port...
-
Coronavirus postpones Capaha lagoon renovationsA plan to drain, dredge and upgrade the lagoon at Capaha Park this summer has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is an MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) grant project and all grant projects have been postponed for at...
-
Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday7Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of...
-
River City Rodders cancels 2020 car show because of coronavirusThe River City Rodders car club announced Tuesday the annual car show, Manifolds on Main Street, will not take place in September as originally planned. The show was originally set for Sept. 19 and 20, and included a cruise-in at Capaha Park and a...
-
Rodeo kicks off today with coronavirus precautionsSIKESTON, Mo. Despite COVID-19 concerns, the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel will kick off tonight with some changes to help guard against the virus. In June, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Board of Directors issued a release, stating they...
-
Art for Animals nets nearly $7,000The 10th annual Art for Animals silent auction to benefit the Animal Welfare Alliance netted $6,800 after a two-week bidding period, online only due to COVID-19. The auction of original artwork had been set for April but was postponed until July....
-
Rehder ekes out state Senate win; Wallingford, Burger win House races15Four-tenths of 1% separated two state representatives seeking a state Senate seat. Complete but unofficial results showed Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, eked out the win against Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau by 141 votes 16,834 to 16,693 in...
-
Dickerson, Koeper reelected; Jordan takes race for Cape County coroner1Tuesday was a historic day for Cape Girardeau County politics. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson became the first woman elected to a full term as she easily defeated Drew Juden to win the Republican primary. There is no opposition in the November...
-
Drury reelected sheriff; Essner wins assessor race in Scott CountyBENTON, Mo. Wes Drury was reelected as the sheriff of Scott County during Tuesdays primary election. In a vote of 4,870 to 3,278, Drury defeated his challenger, former Sheriff Rick Walter, who both ran on the Republican ballot. Because there...
-
Bollinger County offices settled in primaryPrimary election winners in Bollinger Countys four contested races include Casey Graham for sheriff with 1,580 votes; Calvin Troxell for coroner with 1,542 votes; Tim Shelby for associate commissioner (First District) with 399 votes; and Chad...
-
Most read 8/4/20Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large5Thomas Q. Bean was taken into custody Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. Officers located Bean inside of a residence in...
-
Most read 8/1/20Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seat11In what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The...
-
Most read 7/31/20Cape Girardeau County surpasses 600 coronavirus cases14Cape Girardeau County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, recording a total of 610, with 466 recoveries and three deaths. Out of the new cases, nine were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the...
-
Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged9With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate's claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners. His training record has also been questioned....
-
Fire crews, barge crewmen locate floating body on Mississippi RiverCape Girardeau firefighters were dispatched to assist the Scott City Fire Department with a body recovery operation at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 47 on the Mississippi River. Swift water rescue teams launched marine vessels at the...
-
The latest news about Covid-19, vaccines, a local church exposure and Cape County statistics26Several potential vaccines have moved into the next stage of trials with two in the United States now in 30,000-person studies. Early results are promising, leading health officials to start discussing who will receive vaccines first.
-
Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeks1Reversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of...