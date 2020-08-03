Prayer 8-3-20
O Lord Jesus, how excellent is thy name in all the earth. Amen.
Missouri Secretary of State's Office answers frequently asked primary questionsAs Missouri prepares for its primary election Tuesday, voters might have a few questions on casting a ballot this year. The Missouri Secretary of States Office has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions and answers concerning...
Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large1Thomas Q. Bean has been taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of Richard Reeves, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office. Bean and a second suspect, Maurice Patterson Jr., are...
Major case squad disbanded, two of three suspects charged, in custodyAfter more than a week of investigation into the July 20 homicide of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded last week following the arrest of 40-year-old suspect Robert E. Simmons Jr. and...
Life sentences upheld in Stoddard County rape, sodomy caseStoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Friday that Judge Benjamin Lewis has sentenced Steven McWhirter to three life sentences, two to be served concurrently and one consecutively. Oliver said in a phone interview Friday that by...
Cape's police chief says city crime rate not following national trend4Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told city council members Friday more people than on average have been shot in Cape during the first six months of 2020 but his department has logged fewer "shots fired" reports compared to the same period a...
Sheriff race highlights Cape Co. primary vote10Republican voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose the county's sheriff, coroner and First District commissioner in Tuesday's primary. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There are no Democrats running for the posts, so the winner of the...
Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seat5In what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The...
GOP candidates seek three state House postsTuesday's Republican primary election will feature three races for seats in the state House of Representatives. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss are seeking the seat held by state Rep. Kathy Swan,...
Three Republicans seek Scott County assessor postThree Republicans are seeking the post of Scott County assessor. Whomever wins the primary Tuesday will earn the seat, as there is no other candidate. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Candidates are Carla Essner, Charles Brant Pratt and...
Two Scott County Commission seats up for grabsRepublican candidates are seeking two seats on the presiding body in Scott County, the county commission. Candidates for the county's First District seat are Terry Cole and John Graham. In November, the winner in the Republican race will face...
Stoddard voters to choose sheriff, coroner, commissionersRepublican voters in Stoddard County will decide several races when they go to the polls Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Among the races to be decided is sheriff. Sheriff Carl Hefner is facing Tim McCoy for the post. At a recent...
Three contested races on Perry Co. ballotTuesday's Republican Party primary election in Perry County, Missouri, will feature three contested races. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Teresa Worthington is challenging Sheriff Gary Schaaf. Schaaf, 63, has served in the post for nearly...
Bollinger Co. candidates vie for sheriff, coroner, commissionerThe primary election is Tuesday and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bollinger County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to accommodate voters who want to cast an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election....
Four Republicans seeking District 27 Senate seatFour candidates will square off in Missouri's Aug. 4 primary for the 25th Senate District seat being vacated by Doug Libla because of term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The wide-ranging district covers the Southeast Missouri...
Two longtime officers vie for Scott County sheriff3BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will be choose between two longtime law enforcement officials -- current sheriff Wes Drury and former sheriff Rick Walter -- during Tuesday's Primary Election. Drury and Walter are the sole candidates on the...
'Bring it On! The Musical' will premiere at River Campus this week1Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present "Bring it On! The Musical" starting next week, and can be experienced as a live performance or streaming, a first for the university. The show melds cheerleading, dance and show tunes,...
Fields of Yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife RefugeFields of yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife Preserve For those strong enough to face the recent waves of Missouri humidity, sunflowers fields could be seen in full bloom in Oak Ridge. Located about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the...
East Perry Fair, Benton Neighbor Days canceledThe East Perry Community Fair, originally set for Sept. 25 and 26 in Altenburg, Missouri, will not be held this year, the board of directors announced Friday. Benton Neighbor Days, originally set for Sept. 5 and 6, has also been canceled, according...
Perryville museum opens this weekendBeginning this weekend, visitors to Missouri's National Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, can stop in the on-site museum, opening in its first phase Aug. 1. DeAnna Kluender, operations coordinator, did the research, planning and layout for...
Thursday night shooting involved pellet gunA shooting incident Thursday night in Cape Girardeau resulted in no real injuries and is said to involve two juveniles and a pellet gun. At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, on a report...
Three counties in region report no new virus casesSeveral counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases. Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths. Five new cases were...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall, 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Information items n Reports by mayor n Reports by council members n Reports by city...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
Photo Gallery 8/1/20Fields of yellow: Sunflowers at Maintz Wildlife PreserveLocated about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the Maintz Wildlife Preserve annually plants sunflowers to feed birds and other wildlife in the area. This year the Missouri Department of Conservation has planted eight fields of sunflowers in Maintz...
Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged9With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate's claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners. His training record has also been questioned....
Fire crews, barge crewmen locate floating body on Mississippi RiverCape Girardeau firefighters were dispatched to assist the Scott City Fire Department with a body recovery operation at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 47 on the Mississippi River. Swift water rescue teams launched marine vessels at the...
The latest news about Covid-19, vaccines, a local church exposure and Cape County statistics24Several potential vaccines have moved into the next stage of trials with two in the United States now in 30,000-person studies. Early results are promising, leading health officials to start discussing who will receive vaccines first.
Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeksReversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of...
Most read 7/29/20Cape County health board meets with people opposed to, in favor of face mask mandate24If there was one thing everyone at Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks. About 30 county residents all masked and seated at least 6 feet from...
Most read 7/29/20Area Catholic churches welcome new priests; one retiringThree Catholic churches in the area will soon see new leadership as priests the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and the Rev. Joseph Kelly take new positions, as assigned by Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice, according to diocese...
Most read 7/28/20Jackson superintendent, staff working on plan to open schools amid coronavirus18Its no surprise when the superintendent of the Jackson School District, a former standout basketball player, trots out a sports metaphor to describe what its like getting ready for the 2020-2021 academic year, set to begin in four weeks on Aug....