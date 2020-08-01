Prayer 8-2-20
O Lord, thank you that no matter when I cry out in distress, you hear my voice. Amen.
Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seatIn what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The...
GOP candidates seek three state House postsTuesday's Republican primary election will feature three races for seats in the state House of Representatives. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss are seeking the seat held by state Rep. Kathy Swan,...
'Bring it On! The Musical' will premiere at River Campus this weekSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present "Bring it On! The Musical" starting next week, and can be experienced as a live performance or streaming, a first for the university. The show melds cheerleading, dance and show tunes,...
Fields of Yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife RefugeFields of yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife Preserve For those strong enough to face the recent waves of Missouri humidity, sunflowers fields could be seen in full bloom in Oak Ridge. Located about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the...
Three Republicans seek Scott County assessor postThree Republicans are seeking the post of Scott County assessor. Whomever wins the primary Tuesday will earn the seat, as there is no other candidate. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Candidates are Carla Essner, Charles Brant Pratt and...
Two Scott County Commission seats up for grabsRepublican candidates are seeking two seats on the presiding body in Scott County, the county commission. Candidates for the county's First District seat are Terry Cole and John Graham. In November, the winner in the Republican race will face...
Stoddard voters to choose sheriff, coroner, commissionersRepublican voters in Stoddard County will decide several races when they go to the polls Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Among the races to be decided is sheriff. Sheriff Carl Hefner is facing Tim McCoy for the post. At a recent...
Three contested races on Perry Co. ballotTuesday's Republican Party primary election in Perry County, Missouri, will feature three contested races. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Teresa Worthington is challenging Sheriff Gary Schaaf. Schaaf, 63, has served in the post for nearly...
Bollinger Co. candidates vie for sheriff, coroner, commissionerThe primary election is Tuesday and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bollinger County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to accommodate voters who want to cast an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election....
Four Republicans seeking District 27 Senate seatFour candidates will square off in Missouri's Aug. 4 primary for the 25th Senate District seat being vacated by Doug Libla because of term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The wide-ranging district covers the Southeast Missouri...
Sheriff race highlights Cape Co. primary voteRepublican voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose the county's sheriff, coroner and First District commissioner in Tuesday's primary. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There are no Democrats running for the posts, so the winner of the...
Two longtime officers vie for Scott County sheriff1BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will be choose between two longtime law enforcement officials -- current sheriff Wes Drury and former sheriff Rick Walter -- during Tuesday's Primary Election. Drury and Walter are the sole candidates on the...
East Perry Fair, Benton Neighbor Days canceledThe East Perry Community Fair, originally set for Sept. 25 and 26 in Altenburg, Missouri, will not be held this year, the board of directors announced Friday. Benton Neighbor Days, originally set for Sept. 5 and 6, has also been canceled, according...
Perryville museum opens this weekendBeginning this weekend, visitors to Missouri's National Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, can stop in the on-site museum, opening in its first phase Aug. 1. DeAnna Kluender, operations coordinator, did the research, planning and layout for...
Thursday night shooting involved pellet gunA shooting incident Thursday night in Cape Girardeau resulted in no real injuries and is said to involve two juveniles and a pellet gun. At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, on a report...
Cape's police chief says city crime rate not following national trendCape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told city council members Friday more people than on average have been shot in Cape during the first six months of 2020 but his department has logged fewer "shots fired" reports compared to the same period a...
Three counties in region report no new virus casesSeveral counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases. Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths. Five new cases were...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall, 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Information items n Reports by mayor n Reports by council members n Reports by city...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
Photo Gallery 8/1/20Fields of yellow: Sunflowers at Maintz Wildlife PreserveLocated about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the Maintz Wildlife Preserve annually plants sunflowers to feed birds and other wildlife in the area. This year the Missouri Department of Conservation has planted eight fields of sunflowers in Maintz...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-2/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 30 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cardinals game postponed Friday due to multiple positive coronavirus tests3The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals major league baseball team has been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after at least two positive Covid-19 tests. The Cardinals will not be playing on Friday...
Black entrepreneurs discuss finding business success in Cape7A local panel discussion on Black-owned business generated some revealing comments from African American entrepreneurs Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. The last in a series of gatherings under the rubric Race Relations in Conservative...
County commissioners consider AED purchase proposalEvery day in America, nearly 1,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest and for many of them, access to automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, can make the difference between life and death. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission...
Most read 7/30/20Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged9With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate's claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners. His training record has also been questioned....
Most read 7/30/20The latest news about Covid-19, vaccines, a local church exposure and Cape County statistics24Several potential vaccines have moved into the next stage of trials with two in the United States now in 30,000-person studies. Early results are promising, leading health officials to start discussing who will receive vaccines first.
Most read 7/29/20Cape County health board meets with people opposed to, in favor of face mask mandate24If there was one thing everyone at Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks. About 30 county residents all masked and seated at least 6 feet from...
Most read 7/29/20Area Catholic churches welcome new priests; one retiringThree Catholic churches in the area will soon see new leadership as priests the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and the Rev. Joseph Kelly take new positions, as assigned by Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice, according to diocese...
Most read 7/28/20Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape7Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assemblys special session Monday and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year...
Photo Gallery 7/28/20Mask mandate debates continue at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meetingFor more than two hours, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees heard public dissent and support regarding the county's mandatory mask mandate during a meeting Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Most read 7/27/20Shooting victim Anthony Miller remembered by friends, family and mentorsMourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit...
Most read 7/27/20Ohio River bridge at Cairo will close for a month starting Saturday1The U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will close for approximately 30 days starting Saturday to allow for repairs and maintenance to the bridge deck and the Kentucky approach to the span. The Kentucky...