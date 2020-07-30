Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged
With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidates claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners.
His training record has also been questioned.
Tuesdays Republican primary will pit chief deputy coroner Dennis Turner against Wavis Jordan and K. Gerald Jerry Swan.
A political advertisement submitted to the Southeast Missourian by Turner who serves as chief deputy to Coroner John Clifton, who is retiring at the end of this year touted an endorsement from Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.
However, Kathleen Little, executive director of the organization, said the group has not endorsed Turner and does not endorse candidates in coroner races.
We have not been contacted to endorse any candidate, she said in a telephone interview Wednesday. We have never endorsed a candidate in the four years I have been here.
Turner claimed the group had endorsed him.
I relied on an endorsement specifically from the association. Now, evidently, the association has decided they dont do that, he said by telephone Wednesday. Its not that big of a deal to me, other than my credibility and my ethics. I did act in good faith.
In email correspondence with the Southeast Missourian, Turner further explained his position.
I had every reason to believe that an officer of the corporation could commit the corporation to an endorsement. Ive relied on this my entire campaign, which is why it was included in my advertising, he wrote.
While the association did not endorse Turner, a high-ranking official within the group did.
David Taylor of Cape Girardeau, vice president of Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association who is also a deputy coroner in the Cape Girardeau County Coroners Office and, therefore, could be a subordinate to Turner has endorsed Turner.
In a document provided to the Southeast Missourian by Turner, Taylor indicates the endorsement came from the association. It is printed on what is purported to be MCMEA letterhead, signed by David F. Taylor, vice president, MCMEA.
It reads: The Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association proudly endorses Mr. Dennis Turner as a candidate for coroner in Cape Girardeau County. His training and experience will be a great asset to the people of Cape Girardeau County.
When asked about the endorsement in a telephone interview Wednesday, Taylor acknowledged the association had not taken a position on the race.
MCMEA, as a whole, does not endorse, but David Taylor, who is also vice president of MCMEA, does, he said.
He noted in his heart of hearts the group had not voted on the endorsement, but everybody looks at it different.
Turners opponent Jordan said in a telephone interview Wednesday he agreed with the associations hands-off approach to county coroner candidate endorsements.
I dont think they should, he said.
Swan, meanwhile, contended Turner hadnt been candid.
I have seen the claims Mr. Turner has made, and I questioned him at one time and asked him to prove them. The fact he has not and concocted an endorsement thats not fully the truth doesnt surprise me, he commented by telephone Wednesday.
Training records
Aside from the endorsement flap, Swan and Jordan questioned Turners compliance with state-mandated training.
Little, the association executive director, said she had no records of Turner completing state training for the past four years, her tenure with MCMEA.
He has not attended training the past four years, she said.
Turner, however, contended he has attended higher-level training.
You have the option to receive training at other conferences. For two years, I have been exceeding state requirements by receiving training from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. That qualifies, he noted. I cant speak to two years before that. Im not sure why she would say that.
Turner said he had filed the training certificates with county officials.
Kara Clark Summers, county clerk, said by telephone Wednesday she could not confirm whether such documents had been filed in recent years because of them mostly being part of Turners personnel file. She reported a training certificate from 2007 had passed through the county commissions file and was therefore eligible for release.
Jordan and Swan pledged to complete any required training programs.
Missouri state statutes say a coroner has to go through training every year, no ifs, ands or buts, Jordan said. When I am elected, I will be there at every training, and I think that will help me as a coroner to do the job in Cape County.
Swan agreed.
As far as mandatory training, I think it is an absolute must. The times we are in, a person would want to do their job diligently, he said, adding he would pursue additional training opportunities to expand his knowledge and skills.
The Southeast Missourian Advertising Department has disallowed the listing of an MCMEA endorsement in Turners advertising.
-
Updated national results
-
Election results HERE!
-
Cape city, conservation officials to discuss deer census7This story has been updated. Acknowledging there is activity supporting the fact that the deer population is growing in Cape Girardeau, city manager Scott Meyer said a meeting has been set with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on...
-
Jackson employee health plan will likely shift to Southeast5Barring a last-minute change of direction, it appears Jackson city employees will be offered a new health insurance plan in 2021 in which SoutheastHEALTH physicians and facilities will be preferred providers and the Saint Francis Health System will...
-
Vargas compliments, pleads in pre-Thanksgiving message about coronavirus5In a 48-second video sent via email, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas hailed students for their adherence to the universitys Protect the Nest COVID-19 guidelines and warned them to keep up their vigilance. I know you...
-
Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient dataA pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of some individuals, according to the hospital. A statement released...
-
-
Coronavirus cases continue rise in Cape County2Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 115 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday for a total case count of 3,156, with 2,692 recoveries and 53 deaths. Active cases fell by 96 on Monday, down to 411. Cases in long-term...
-
Cape announces holiday trash collection scheduleCape Girardeau's trash and recycling collection schedules will be altered next week and the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. There will be no special trash pickups next Nov. 11, Veterans Day; or Nov. 25, the day before...
-
Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies1SIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly attempting to rob two banks Friday in Southeast Missouri. Keith L. Dunlap, 54, is charged through Mississippi County with first- degree robbery, according to Charleston Department of...
-
Arrow staff awarded at ACP/CMA national convention1Staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, received six awards during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) national convention late last month. The Arrow was...
-
Jackson adjusts holiday trash pickup scheduleIn observance of Veterans Day, Jacksons Sanitation Department will not operate Nov. 11. Trash normally collected on Wednesdays will instead be picked up Nov. 12, along with garbage normally collected Thursdays. Jacksons Recycling Center will...
-
Zonta Southeast Missouri local projectsBoys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri has partnered with Zonta to help fund our SMART Girls Program. SMART Girls is a small-group health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program...
-
Photo Gallery 11/1/20Halloween greetings in Cape GirardeauSeveral events were held across Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, to celebrate Halloween. Lynwood Baptist Church and the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 hosted Trunk or Treat events, where families in the community could dress up in their...
-
-
Women of Excellence: Riley FergusonRiley Ferguson may have been born and raised right here in Cape Girardeau, but her heart for service has taken her far beyond our borders. She first lived and served in a childrens home in Africa with 40 orphaned and vulnerable toddlers when she...
-
Women of Excellence: Mia PohlmanMia Pohlman is the writer and editor of special publications at Rustmedia, where she edits three regional magazines: the womens magazine Flourish, the health and active living magazine mind + body, and the magazine for the 50+ plus crowd The Best...
-
Women of Excellence: Caroline Harding-RitterCaroline Harding-Ritter attended Cape Central High School, followed by the University of Missouri, where she obtained her Bachelors degree in Hospitality Management, as well as a minor in Human Development and Family Studies. After graduating,...
-
Women of Excellence: Alyssa Ruopp BakerDr. Alyssa Ruopp Baker is proof positive that if you put your mind to something you can make a difference. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Alyssa lives in Cape Girardeau with her husband, Corey and their daughter, Beatrix, who was born in the...
-
Women of Excellence: Megan SteimleSixteen years ago, Megan Steimles world was rocked when she was diagnosed with an Arachnoid brain cyst. After undergoing surgery to remove the cyst, she received radiation. Then her body went into rejection, sending spinal fluid to the brain. Two...
-
Women of Excellence: LaKenya TaylorLaKenya Taylor A.K.A. The Money Clues Lady, is a wife, mother, mentor and friend to many. She has served the community and region repeatedly with her gifts and service. One gift arose when LaKenya noticed a local need, and Pad It was birthed to...
-
Women of Excellence: Heather NelsonHeather Nelson is the only head coach that has guided the Southeast Missouri State Universitys womens soccer program since its inception in 1999. In over 20 years, under her steady guidance, the Redhawks have posted 16 winning seasons and compiled...
-
Women of Excellence: Ashton BalsmannAshton Balsmann is a Vice President and Mortgage Coordinator for Wood & Huston Bank. In addition, she is a young mother to Maxi Drew (2) and infant twins Beau & Baylor (9 mos) and wife to Dane Balsmann. Despite her busy home life, Ashton has carved...
-
-
Women of Excellence: Krista BakerKrista Baker, a Cape Girardeau native and graduate of Cape Central High School, earned her bachelors degree in Nursing from University of Kentucky. Over the years she has served in many roles as a nurse; including time spent as a circulating nurse...
-
Women of Excellence: Shelly GerardIf you got to know Shelly Gerard and spent any time with her, you would never guess that she is a self- proclaimed true homebody. Instead you would see a woman who values, understands and purposefully shares her time, resources and connections so...
-
Women of Excellence: Jennifer PartridgeJennifer Partridge has been a licensed speech-language pathologist since 2016. She began her career at the SEMO Autism Center where for three years she participated in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) evaluations and therapy. In...
-
Most read 10/31/20Six deaths blamed on coronavirus31Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 10/30/20Cape City Council to gather information for possible future deer hunt22Count Bonnie Coy-Svenson among those residents who want to see an urban deer hunt conducted within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Coy-Svenson, at the most recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, demonstrated her advocacy for the idea...
-
-
Parson emphasizes conservative values in Cape visit24Gov. Mike Parson held a rally inside the Plaza Tire Service Warehouse and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday filled with supporters and other Republican state and local officials as part of a campaign stop on his Mike Works Bus...
-
Central High School to shutter in-person instruction for a week because of coronavirus13Rising COVID-19 cases in the student body and among staff has prompted Cape Girardeau Central High School administrators to shut down in-person learning for a week, beginning Monday. Kristen Tallent, communications director for the district, said...
-
-
Most read 10/28/20Amended mask order for Cape County remains in effect16The emergency face mask mandate in Cape Girardeau County will continue, but not without criteria for easing it. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the countywide face...
-
Most read 10/28/20Perryville woman dies in UTV crashA 39-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman died Friday night after the utility vehicle she was riding in overturned after its driver made a sharp turn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Jacqueline Miller was pronounced dead at...