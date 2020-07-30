Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged

Jeff Long Order this photo

With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidates claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners.

His training record has also been questioned.

Tuesdays Republican primary will pit chief deputy coroner Dennis Turner against Wavis Jordan and K. Gerald Jerry Swan.

A political advertisement submitted to the Southeast Missourian by Turner  who serves as chief deputy to Coroner John Clifton, who is retiring at the end of this year  touted an endorsement from Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.

However, Kathleen Little, executive director of the organization, said the group has not endorsed Turner and does not endorse candidates in coroner races.

We have not been contacted to endorse any candidate, she said in a telephone interview Wednesday. We have never endorsed a candidate in the four years I have been here.

Turner claimed the group had endorsed him.

I relied on an endorsement specifically from the association. Now, evidently, the association has decided they dont do that, he said by telephone Wednesday. Its not that big of a deal to me, other than my credibility and my ethics. I did act in good faith.

In email correspondence with the Southeast Missourian, Turner further explained his position.

I had every reason to believe that an officer of the corporation could commit the corporation to an endorsement. Ive relied on this my entire campaign, which is why it was included in my advertising, he wrote.

While the association did not endorse Turner, a high-ranking official within the group did.

David Taylor of Cape Girardeau, vice president of Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association  who is also a deputy coroner in the Cape Girardeau County Coroners Office and, therefore, could be a subordinate to Turner  has endorsed Turner.

In a document provided to the Southeast Missourian by Turner, Taylor indicates the endorsement came from the association. It is printed on what is purported to be MCMEA letterhead, signed by David F. Taylor, vice president, MCMEA.

It reads: The Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association proudly endorses Mr. Dennis Turner as a candidate for coroner in Cape Girardeau County. His training and experience will be a great asset to the people of Cape Girardeau County.

When asked about the endorsement in a telephone interview Wednesday, Taylor acknowledged the association had not taken a position on the race.

MCMEA, as a whole, does not endorse, but David Taylor, who is also vice president of MCMEA, does, he said.

He noted in his heart of hearts the group had not voted on the endorsement, but everybody looks at it different.

Turners opponent Jordan said in a telephone interview Wednesday he agreed with the associations hands-off approach to county coroner candidate endorsements.

I dont think they should, he said.

Swan, meanwhile, contended Turner hadnt been candid.

I have seen the claims Mr. Turner has made, and I questioned him at one time and asked him to prove them. The fact he has not and concocted an endorsement thats not fully the truth doesnt surprise me, he commented by telephone Wednesday.

Training records

Aside from the endorsement flap, Swan and Jordan questioned Turners compliance with state-mandated training.

Little, the association executive director, said she had no records of Turner completing state training for the past four years, her tenure with MCMEA.

He has not attended training the past four years, she said.

Turner, however, contended he has attended higher-level training.

You have the option to receive training at other conferences. For two years, I have been exceeding state requirements by receiving training from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. That qualifies, he noted. I cant speak to two years before that. Im not sure why she would say that.

Turner said he had filed the training certificates with county officials.

Kara Clark Summers, county clerk, said by telephone Wednesday she could not confirm whether such documents had been filed in recent years because of them mostly being part of Turners personnel file. She reported a training certificate from 2007 had passed through the county commissions file and was therefore eligible for release.

Jordan and Swan pledged to complete any required training programs.

Missouri state statutes say a coroner has to go through training every year, no ifs, ands or buts, Jordan said. When I am elected, I will be there at every training, and I think that will help me as a coroner to do the job in Cape County.

Swan agreed.

As far as mandatory training, I think it is an absolute must. The times we are in, a person would want to do their job diligently, he said, adding he would pursue additional training opportunities to expand his knowledge and skills.

The Southeast Missourian Advertising Department has disallowed the listing of an MCMEA endorsement in Turners advertising.