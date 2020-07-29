Prayer 7-29-20
Your word, O God, is flawless. You are a shield to those who take refuge in you. Amen.
-
Cape County health board meets with people opposed to, in favor of face mask madate6If there was one thing everyone at Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks. About 30 county residents all masked and seated at least 6 feet from...
-
Cape County commissioner expands on rationale for 'controversial' mask order3A sharp uptick in active coronavirus cases during the second week of July helped prompt the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to issue a somewhat controversial universal face-covering order July 13, Cape Girardeau County Presiding...
-
State officials campaign against Medicaid expansion3Calling it an unnecessary burden on the state budget, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and State Rep. Cody Smith are campaigning this week against an initiative to expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri. Amendment 2, also known as the Medicaid...
-
Nearly 50 coronavirus recoveries in Cape County announced Tuesday1Nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday; the county reports a total of 584 cases, with 424 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, seven are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson...
-
Area Catholic churches welcome new priests; one retiringThree Catholic churches in the area will soon see new leadership as priests the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and the Rev. Joseph Kelly take new positions, as assigned by Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice, according to diocese...
-
Sheriff's office warns of phone scam in Cape CountyThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office has posted an alert via Facebook about a telephone scam aimed at bilking residents out of money. Weve received half a dozen calls since Tuesday morning, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said. The scam may...
-
Aaron Lewis to headline at Sikeston RodeoAaron Lewis, country solo artist and frontman for rock band Staind, will return to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to perform Thursday, Aug. 6, the rodeo announced in a news release. Lewis performed at the rodeo in 2015, and, rodeo chairman...
-
-
-
Jackson superintendent, staff working on plan to open schools amid coronavirus11Its no surprise when the superintendent of the Jackson School District, a former standout basketball player, trots out a sports metaphor to describe what its like getting ready for the 2020-2021 academic year, set to begin in four weeks on Aug....
-
Puppies rescued from dog hoarding situation in critical careThree puppies rescued from a hoarding situation in Ripley County were fighting for their lives Monday, and animal rescues Macs Mission and Humane Society of Southeast Missouri are raising funds to aid in their care. Rochelle Steffen, Macs Mission...
-
Homicide investigators charge third suspect, identify 2 more wanted for questioningWith one suspect already in custody and charges filed against a second, a third suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller. Robert E. Simmons Jr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was peacefully taken into custody...
-
Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape7Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assemblys special session Monday and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year...
-
New coronavirus cases confirmed in area10Cape Girardeau County reported 15 new coronavirus cases Monday. The new cases bring the countys total case count to 575 (530 confirmed and 45 probable), with 381 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, five were reported in the City of Cape...
-
-
Newspaper seeks carrier, particularly in Scott City3The Southeast Missourian will need to switch home newspaper delivery in Scott City to mail if it cannot find a new carrier for the city in the next couple weeks, said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher. If such a change takes place, home delivery...
-
Photo Gallery 7/28/20Mask mandate debates continue at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meetingFor more than two hours, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees heard public dissent and support regarding the county's mandatory mask mandate during a meeting Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
-
Shooting victim Anthony Miller remembered by friends, family and mentorsMourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit...
-
Ohio River bridge at Cairo will close for a month starting Saturday1The U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will close for approximately 30 days starting Saturday to allow for repairs and maintenance to the bridge deck and the Kentucky approach to the span. The Kentucky...
-
Saturday night structure fire damages Cape boutique on North KingshighwayA residential house converted into a business suffered an estimated $25,000 in losses as a result of a Saturday night structure fire at 1372 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire...
-
McBryde will not appear on Thursday night of Sikeston rodeo1SIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced Friday that Ashley McBryde will not appear at the Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 6. We were sad to hear that Ashley McBryde will not appear at our event, but rest assured we...
-
Most read 7/25/20Swan vs. Rehder battle is a clash of political powers11One of the top races in Missouri politics -- certainly in Southeast Missouri -- is the primary between Holly Rehder and Kathy Swan, two Republican state representatives vying for the 27th District Senate seat. Both women own small businesses and...
-
New judges trained, sanitation workers needed for Cape County primaryCape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election. On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working...
-
Grant money available for qualified COVID-impacted Show Me State nonprofitsUp to $22 million is available for eligible Missouri not-for-profit groups helping communities respond to COVID-19. "Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the (pandemic)," Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday. "This...
-
Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas mourned, honored by law enforcement9Dozens of law enforcement personnel and multiple area K-9 units gathered Friday morning outside of LaCroix Pet Hospital in Cape Girardeau to pay their final respects to Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas. Dallas was escorted into the veterinarian...
-
-
Valedictorians lead the Class of 2020Madison Long, Gideon High School Top of her class at Gideon High School, Madison Long participated in National Honor Society, Beta Club, volleyball, softball, cheerleading, math field days and the sophomore pilgrimage. She also volunteered with food...
-
Most read 7/24/20Rehder, Swan trade barbs in negative Missouri Senate race ads23The Holly Rehder-Kathy Swan GOP race for Missouris Senate District 27 seat has turned ugly with a little over a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary election. I cant remember a race when weve had such similar candidates, said Laura Hatcher,...
-
Most read 7/24/20Eight-month-old Cape boy receives lifesaving liver transplant3Kingstons mom, Alanna Riddle, describes him as a happy, bubbly 8-month-old. He loves anything soft and cuddly, and loves watching Charlies Colorforms City on Netflix. He loves to laugh and play with his dad, and he loves cuddles with his mom....
-
Most read 7/23/20Jackson schools safety manager says reopening never been as complicatedJackson School District associate superintendent Keenan Kinder will begin his 24th year in public education when the district reopens for classes Aug. 24. It is safe to say Kinder, nor any educator, has ever seen anything as complicated as getting...
-
Most read 7/22/20Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide5Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news...
-
Most read 7/22/20Drug trafficking charges filed against Cairo man possessing more than 400 grams of meth4A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo,...
-
Most read 7/21/20Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints37Calling it their personal choice not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went into...