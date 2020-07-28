Wayne Wallingford, my choice for state representative

I have long believed the best indicator for future performance is past behavior. Wayne Wallingford's past performance is a lifetime of service to our country, a distinguished military career flying 300 combat missions, awarded more than 47 medals. A recipient of the Silver Star, the third-highest decoration given by U.S. military. A true conservative: a safeguard for innocent life, defender of our Second Amendment, and dedicated to the preservation of religious freedom.

Wayne has served Missouri with honor with leadership positions in the House and Senate. His commitment does not go unnoticed: Missouri Chamber of Commerce recognized Wayne as their "Business Champion." NRA says Wayne has earned their "A-Plus Rating." Missouri Right to Life recognized Wayne as "100% Pro-Life" (only candidate in this race).

Wayne Wallingford has never wavered from his commitment to Cape Girardeau and has served or is serving on 28 different boards as a member and/or director, including Cape Bible Chapel, Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), Community Counseling Center, United Way of Southeast Missouri, Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Southeast Missouri Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI).

Wayne Wallingford is committed to promoting values that make Missouri a great place to visit, work, live, and raise a family. Winston Churchill said it best: You make a living out of what you get. You make a life out of what you give. Wayne is making a great life for our entire state. I am both pleased and honored to add my name to his many supporters.

