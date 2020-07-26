East Main Street "Welcome to Jackson" Eagle Scout Project
Nathan Steele (age 15) of Jackson, MO received his Boy Scout Eagle Rank on June 18, 2020 upon completion of and acceptance of his Eagle project. After discussing possible civic needs with officials from the City of Jackson, the "Welcome to Jackson" sign on East Main Street was identified as a project to enhance. A retaining wall was built and back filled, landscaping was planted, weed barrier and mulch were installed and the sign posts were painted and repaired. This project was accomplished with the generous support of Foeste Masonry, Concept Agri-Tek as well as friends and family.
