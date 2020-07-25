Cape's back to school plan

Letter to the Editor

I am 13 years old and a Boy Scout with Troop 2 in Cape Girardeau. I am currently working on my Community Merit Badge.

I would like to express my opinion about the back to school plan that our district has made. I think it's great that we have a choice to attend school in person or stay at home and are not forced to go back to school when conditions are still not safe. I will be doing the online Tigers@Home and am really excited to start my new experience.

My brother will be starting SEMO and will be attending in person, so I am worried about him. I think he should have the choice to have classes online like we do in public school.

CADEN MARSTON, Cape Girardeau