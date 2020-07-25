Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas mourned, honored by law enforcement

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

Dozens of law enforcement personnel and multiple area K-9 units gathered Friday morning outside of LaCroix Pet Hospital in Cape Girardeau to pay their final respects to Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas.

Dallas was escorted into the veterinarian office by his lifelong partner, patrolman Eric Steiner, through the use of a specialized carrier due to Dallas' inability to walk under his own power following a recent paralysis.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a news release later in the day announcing the decision and elaborating on the K-9's health.

"Dallas was diagnosed with an acute non-compressive nucleus pulposus extrusion which caused spinal failure and left Dallas in a constant state of discomfort and pain," the release stated. "Dallas could not walk, he quit eating, and it was evident he was in constant anguish. His canine handler, pPatrolman Steiner made every possible attempt to retire Dallas from duty and offer him a comfortable life in his own home before it was apparent from all veterinarian professionals consulted that euthanization was the only humane solution."

Dallas was born Christmas Eve 2014 and joined the Cape Girardeau Police Department June 2, 2017, after an extensive training program at Riverview Canine in Cape Girardeau. The social media post from police remembered Dallas as a "diligent and brave canine" who conducted almost 200 vehicle searches, tracked 20 suspects who had fled from various crime scenes, and "was just as comfortable putting on demonstrations for local charities as he was searching wooded areas for armed suspects".

"Dallas was a much-loved and appreciated member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, and his presence will be missed by all who knew him," the release stated. "Thank you for your loyal service to the citizens of Cape Girardeau, Dallas. Rest in peace, we have your watch from here."

Those wishing to make secure donations to the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Dallas' memory may visit cfozarks.org/capek9, and all donations will be used to support the continuing training and medical care for the Cape Girardeau K-9 unit.