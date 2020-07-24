Editorial
The welcome return of Cardinals baseball
It's the four words so many of us have been waiting to hear: Cardinals. Baseball. Is. Back.
This will be a different kind of Opening Day for baseball, with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Still, the Redbirds return to action today as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of a 60-game regular season.
Here are a few notes about the upcoming season:
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
* Major League Baseball is doing extensive testing on players and staff. A report last week from MLB and the Players Association states that of the 10,548 samples tested, only six were new positives. That's great news and we hope the trend continues as teams begin to travel for the season.
* Speaking of travel, the schedule is much different this year. Not only will there be fewer games, but teams will only play in their division: east, central or west. The Cardinals, for example, will play 40 games against National League Central teams plus 20 against American League Central opponents.
* There are several precautions MLB is taking to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and those players not playing in the game are to wear masks. Some are even wearing masks while they play, though it's not mandatory. There is more social distancing. Spitting is not allowed, and arguing is strictly forbidden to avoid direct face-to-face contact.
* On the baseball side, all 30 teams will use the designated hitter. So for the National League purists who enjoy seeing pitchers hit and the resulting strategy, that's going to be a big change. There will also be some changes to extra innings. During the regular season, any inning beyond the ninth will begin with a runner on second base. This is meant to prevent marathon contests that go deep into extra innings. And while Minor League Baseball is not being played this year, all 30 Major League teams have a taxi squad from which to pull players from during the season. For St. Louis, the taxi squad will be located in Springfield, Missouri.
And there are other changes, ranging from COVID-19 precautions to changes in which the game is played due to a shortened season. But after 266 days without professional baseball -- and even longer since the Cardinals took the field -- it's so nice to have baseball back.
A quote attributed to Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller captures a parallel between baseball and life: "Everyday is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is."
With all the uncertainty and disruption brought on by COVID-19, this is a good reminder that each day we have an opportunity for a fresh start. A new opportunity to give our best effort at home, work and in the community. And on a more basic level, having professional sports return provides a welcome diversion from the stresses of daily life.
Happy Opening Day. It's time to play ball.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
Voss is right person for state representativeOur state legislators are truly our voice in Jefferson City. Having represented the citizens of Cape Girardeau for 12 years on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, hardly a month went by that I was not compelled to provide feedback to our...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (7/22/20)Impact of Dexter businessman's generosity continues with Shriner's donationShriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis recently received a generous donation from the estate of a prominent Dexter businessman who died in 2017. Norman Harty, former bank president and founder of N.B. Harty Contractors, donated more than $8.4...
-
Column (7/22/20)The way to prosperity has many pathsPROSPERITY, Pennsylvania How this little village earned its name is rooted in an old tale featuring a common last name, one-in-a-million odds and a likely exaggeration about how many settlers were attracted to the middle of the frontier. "It was...
-
-
Column (7/21/20)Addressing race and identity from biblical perspectiveRace is at the forefront of our lives, as much has gone topsy-turvy. Not that we have ever been free of its focus, but its impact these last several months has been of the in-your-face kind. We should all be disgusted by the divide, and people of...
-
-
-
Column (7/21/20)Ensuring certainty in our election resultsI have had the privilege of serving as the State Representative for Missouri's 108th district for five years. In 2018, 11,097 voters -- over 61% of the electorate -- supported my bid to continue representing them in Jefferson City. In 2016, 14,271...
-
Editorial (7/20/20)Grant money available for small businesses hurt by pandemicIf you are a small-business owner in Missouri, there is grant money available to help mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Small Business Grant Program through the Missouri Department of Economic Development...
-
What police reform is needed in Missouri?This is part 3 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. Following the case in Minneapolis where a police officer put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, the conversation regarding police training and reform has resurfaced. In...
-
Most Trump supporters can't wait to vote for himCommentators came out of the woodwork to ridicule President Donald Trump for allegedly turning his July 14 press conference into a campaign rally (and for being unpresidential). So what if he did? They objected that he veered into other topics when...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/17/20)Celebrating valedictorians and looking ahead to school in the fallOver the last few weeks, the Southeast Missourian has profiled valedictorians from area high schools. More stories are on the way. We're always impressed with the caliber of students in our area schools. These men and women have excelled in the...
-
Editorial (7/15/20)Athletes, coaches offer night of inspiration at annual Semoball AwardsSaturday night's Semoball Awards, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a bit different from previous years. But it was still an inspiring evening where many high school athletes and coaches were recognized for their efforts on the field...
-
Editorial (7/13/20)Know a Newsmaker who's making a difference? Helps us recognize them.Each summer, B Magazine solicits nominations for its Newsmakers edition. And the window for this years nominations coined the Difference Makers of 2020 is open until July 20. Newsmakers are those individuals who go above and beyond in business...
-
-
Editorial (7/10/20)Semoball Awards back for seventh year with virtual formatFor high school students, there were many things this year that didnt happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Southeast Missouris top awards show for high school athletes and coaches will still be held albeit in a different format...
-
-
Editorial (7/8/20)County leadership wise to stock up on personal protective equipmentLast week, the Cape Girardeau County Commission authorized the use of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase up to $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for county agencies. The county...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/3/20)Events return but social distancing, masks still vitalAs we celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, there's several fun events coming up in the area. n On Monday, the SEMO Conference Senior Showcase will be held at Capaha Field. Senior baseball players, deprived of their final high school baseball...
-
Editorial (7/1/20)EDITORIAL: David Cantrell represents the Spirit of America through military service, community involvementAs we near Independence Day, it's important to consider the things that make America exceptional. The American experiment focuses on freedom, the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator. Preserving that freedom takes men and women of courage. Yes,...
-
Editorial (6/30/20)EDITORIAL: Wearing a mask is vital to preventing the coronavirus spreadThe state and nation continue to reopen under a new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many people seem to think COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror as evidenced by the lack of social distancing and refusal to wear masks in public places. On...
-
- Cape County's jobless rate falls below 7% as economy reopens
- Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus reimbursements
- Scott County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, Cape reports eight
- KC schools may start online; St. Louis youth sports on hold
- Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video
- Jobless claims rise as cutoff of benefit nears
- White House drops payroll tax cut after GOP allies object
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.