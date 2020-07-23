Health care and loving others

Letter to the Editor

I appeal to you as a member of God's family.

Within each of our communities there are so many who are going without adequate health care coverage. Lack of health care coverage (including preventative, dental, mental care and substance abuse treatment) creates damage that cannot be enumerated.

Worry and shame hover over the heads and in the hearts of those who have to wait for treatment until it becomes an emergency.

Many self-medicate just to get through the day, which creates its own set of struggles.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Yet, year after year those who could be receiving care, experiencing peace of mind, and being healthier are denied access to care.

This, dear ones, is contrary to our professed beliefs about the nature of our God.

The Scriptures compel, challenge and command us to be people of action when our community -- our neighbors -- are in distress.

Did Jesus himself not say, "You are my friends if you do as I command you? ...this is my commandment: Love each other." (John 15:14, 17) It's so simple and basic -- love each other. We spend so much time debating what it means to love our neighbors. We must stop justifying our spiritual disobedience with political partisanship and economic fear mongering.

Micah 6:8 calls us to "do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God."

On Aug. 4, I am going to humbly walk with God to the polls and vote yes on Amendment 2 -- to be Jesus' friend, to love my neighbor.

Will you walk with me?

RENITA GREEN, Cape Girardeau